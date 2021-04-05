PREVIEW: Lake region preps baseball, softball roundup

It's that time of the year! As the lake thaws out and the temperature rises, very slowly, area high school teams take the diamond, field, track, and green for the first time in two years.

With the start of the spring season nearing, the Devils Lake Journal reached out to spring preps coaches to get their take on the start of the spring season.

Devils Lake baseball

2018-19 record: 14-9, 10-7 EDC

Head coach: Brent Luehringg

First game: April 6 at Fargo South

On returning back to the diamond:

"I am ready to get back. Excited for our student-athletes to get back on the field. Not coaching last spring was hard, we had a lot of athletes back from the previous season that competed in the EDC Tournament. This spring we will have a lot of new faces, but we are excited to see what the spring will bring."

What the Firebirds are looking forward to this season:

"I think for us just to see how our new faces do. We have moved a lot of guys around to try to put ourselves in the best situation to compete. Our youth might put us behind in the experience category, but the growth we see every day is exciting."

Returning standouts:

"Max Elfman is a returning pitcher for us. As a freshman, he had an ERA under 2 in 15 innings pitched. Also, junior Hayden Hofstad caught a few. innings of varsity baseball for us as a freshman. Both these kids are two years older now. I am excited to see their growth. Also, look out for freshman Jackson Baeth. He is one that really works on his swing and skills. He is mature for his age and very confident."

Goals for the season:

"I think with this group our main goal is to improve every day. Our goal is to play the game with max effort and play clean on defense. If we can do those two things we will have a chance to make the EDC Tournament."

North Star baseball

2018-19 record: 15-5, 9-1 Region 5

Head coach: Jesse Vote

First game: April 13 vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne

On returning back to the diamond:

"We did get to have a summer season last year, so it hasn't been two years of not playing baseball. The weather has been cooperative right now for the most part and allowed us to start practicing outside. It's always great to start the baseball season."

What the Bearcats are looking forward to this season:

"We have a good mix of kids both young and old, much like our basketball team. A few new starters from 2 years ago, when we went to state. So it will be a slow process where we are going to put guys to begin the year. Our team has a lot of potential to make a run in the post-season. Obviously, high school baseball season is short and sweet so we need to bring our A-game every day as there will be little room for error."

Returning standouts:

Senior Tommy Nikolaisen (senior), pitcher, 2.817 ERA, 24 SO, 11 ER will look again to be our ace on the mound.

Freshman Dane Hagler, Pitcher, and SS, (freshman), 1.1680 ERA, 14 SO, and 4 ER as a 7th grader, will add to a 1-2 punch on the mound and probably bat in our three spot this year. Batted .441 with 9 RBI and 16 runs scored

Senior Jeremiah Hill, senior, catcher, will be our leadoff hitter and relied heavily on to get our offense going. .339 BA, with a .600 on-base percentage, 30 RBI and 23 Runs scored 2 years ago

Senior Caleb Svir, .481 BA with 24 RBI and 21 Runs scored will also be our 3rd basemen this year.

Our outfield will consist of seniors Blayne Anderson and Hayden Hagler. All other positions will be new for this year.

Goals for this season:

"Obviously, our first goal is to make it to the state tournament. We just need to be consistent in throwing strikes day in and day out. Also, make use of small ball to put runners in scoring positions and score runs in general."

Langdon/Edmore/Munich baseball

Record: 15-10, 7-6 Region 4

Head coach: Joshua Krivarchka

First game: April 6 at May-Port-C-G

On returning back to the diamond:

"It is exciting for the kids to get the opportunity to compete this spring after not being able to play last spring. They did get in a legion and babe ruth baseball season last summer where both teams were very successful and we want to carry that over to the spring.

What are the Cardinals are looking forward to this season:

"First, we are excited about having the opportunity to be outside practicing already and we are looking forward to playing games ahead of when we normally get to around here."

Returning standouts:

"Returning standout are Grant Romfo, Simon Romfo, Cooper Zimmer. All three were all-region baseball players as sophomores and Grant Romfo was an all-state baseball player as a sophomore. They are our 3 best pitchers going into the season. They are great leaders for our team."

Goals for this season:

"Our main goal is to continue to improve throughout the season and be playing our best baseball at tournament time."

Additional comments:

"We believe we will have a really solid pitching staff and our defense will be really good. For us to reach our fullest potential we need to be able to put up runs and get the big hits in big situations."

Sheyenne-New Rockford baseball

2018-19 record: 12-8, 2-4 Region 4

Head coach: Elliott Belquist

First game: April 6 at Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/ Griggs Co. Central

Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central baseball

2018-19 record: 3-13, 0-5 Region 4

Head coach: Logan Lund

First game: April 6 vs. Sheyenne-New Rockford

Devils Lake softball

2018-19 record: 1-14, 1-10 EDC

Head coach: Courtney Loegering

First game: April 6 at West Fargo Sheyenne

On returning to the field:

"Everyone throughout the program, athletes, coaches, and parents, are beyond excited and grateful to play this season! We have been putting most of our focus on learning the game, improving softball IQ, and injury prevention. It will be tough as most of the athletes missed out on a crucial season for learning and experience, but everyone, nationwide, is in the same boat."

What the Firebirds looking forward to this season:

"Just to be able to play! We are a fairly young team and everyone is excited to see how well our team can mesh with one another. The girls are looking forward to putting all of their hard work into an actual game rather than at home, in a gym, or on the diamond in solitude."

Returning standouts:

Senior Tiffany Robbins- "Tiff is an outstanding leader for our team. She started and played in 12 of our 15 games in the 2018/2019 season. She has been improving herself at home and in the gym since our last played game. Her sophomore year, Tiff ended with a .258 batting average, a .614 on-base percentage, and a .722 fielding percentage. She has great power and should prove to be one of our best hitters. Tiff is the kind of athlete that will adapt to whichever position she is placed at."

Junior Bridgette Harkness- "Bridgette was a freshman our last season and was voted captain at the end of that season. She has played in 11 of our 15 games in 2018/2019. She ended that year with a .179 batting average and a .793 fielding percentage. Bridgette has been working on improving her strength to benefit her catching and hitting performance. She has developed a strong sense of the game and has matured in all aspects since her freshman year. She will do great things with her offensive and defensive performance!"

Goals for this season:

"In past seasons, it has been difficult for us to score runs and utilize runners on base. We are hoping to change that and see more girls cross the plate. In addition to scoring more runs, we are hoping to make an appearance at the EDC tournament that we will be hosting this May."

Additional comments:

"The girls have been working hard in the off-season and look forward to putting it in action. We hope everyone stays healthy this season and wish the best of luck to all teams!"

Dakota Prairie softball

2018-19 record: 2-9, 2-8 East northeast region

Head coach: Ben Morris

First game: April 6 vs. Harvey/Wells County

Thoughts on returning back to the field:

"Excited to be back, but there is much work to do as we are behind a year in development."

What the Knights are looking forward to:

"Getting to have a season and make lasting memories together on the diamond."

Returning standouts:

"Brianna Dinger is my only Senior. She was with me when I started at DP and has become our leader on the team. She will mainly catch, but hopefully, I can get her to have a couple of outings at 3rd base."

Goals for the season:

"With the youth that we have this season, our main goal is to build and slowly improve. There will be a lot of young players that will get varsity playing time. Focus on working on one thing a day and improving throughout the season is our main goal."

Additional comments:

"Excited for this season as it is virtually an unknown as there have been teams that have lost great players with the canceled season last year. This year could be a surprise. Excited to see how we improve throughout the year."

