Preps roundup: April 1
CNDC Indoor meet results
Boy's results
55 meter dash
6th Logan Fossen 7.10 (Benson County)
11th Ben Ellingson 7.30 (Benson County)
15th Holdyn Kersten 7.74 (Benson County)
18th Hunter Johnson 8.14 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
200 meters
12th John Fischer 25.54 (Benson County)
23rd Holdyn Kersten 27.35 (Benson County)
29th Ben Ellingson 29.00 (Benson County)
34th Lucas Yri 32.95 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
400 meters
5th Cole Wentz 59.90 (Benson County)
800 meters
2nd Macyn Olson 2:20.64 (Benson County)
1600 meters
2nd Macyn Olson 5:20.05 (Benson County)
10th Wyatt Hakanson 6:22.14 (Benson County)
3200 meters
2nd Malachi Dosch 12:13.82 (Benson County)
3rd Easton Simon 12:30.00 (Benson County)
4x400 relay
3rd Olson, Maddock, Wentz, Fischer 4:00.00 (Benson County)
Shot put
4th Hunter Johnson 35' 11" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
7th Evan Ulrich 35' 6" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
9th Lane Benson 33' 0" (Benson County)
14th Cole Knudson 30' 0" (Benson County)
17th Jace Arnold 28' 0" (Benson County)
20th Dwayne Reid 26' 6" (Benson County)
Pole vault
1st John Fischer 13' 0" (Benson County)
7th Holdyn Kersten 7' 6" (Benson County)
9th Holdyn Jacobson 6' 0" (Benson County)
Long jump
19th Lucas Yri 12' 9.5" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
Girls results
55 meter dash
6th Shayna Gossen 7.90 (Benson County)
7th Keira Kitzmann 7.90 (Benson County)
9th Ella Fossen 8.00 (Benson County)
200 meters
20th Aubrey Kenner 31.50 (Benson County)
21st Katrina Nelsen 31.50 (Benson County)
24th Keira Kitzmann 32.00 (Benson County)
400 meters
1st Kelsie Belquist 1:00.34 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
9th Katrina Nelsen 1:15.00 (Benson County)
800 meters
9th Paige Jones 2:42.44 (Benson County)
6th Katrina Nelsen 2:59.00 (Benson County)
7th Katie Allmaras 3:01.23 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
1600 meters
2nd Chloe Heinz 5:44.95 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
4th Keely Arnston 5:53.44 (Benson County)
3200 meters
1st Keely Arnston 12:20.45 (Benson County)
2nd Kinsey Arnston 13:50.00 (Benson County)
4x160 relay
3rd Williams, Knatterud, Gossen, Kenner, Jones, Fossen, Williams 1:43.00 (Benson County)
4x400 relay
3rd Jones, Kenner, Arnston, Arnston, Fossen, Williams 4:45.00 (Benson County)
4x800 relay
2nd Jones, Arnston, Williams, Kenner, Fossen 12:15.00 (Benson County)
Shot put
12 Ashlyn Williams 27' 0" (Benson County)
17th Mariah Gossen 25' 0" (Benson County)
22nd Isabelle Sundby 21' 7" (Benson County)
Long jump
7th Kelsie Belquist 14' 11" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
16th Shayna Gossen 12' 6" (Benson County)
21st Kaylee Knatterud 11' 3" (Benson County)
Triple jump
1st Kelsie Belquist 34' 1" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
4th Ashlyn Williams 29' 7" (Benson County) (Benson County)
