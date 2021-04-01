Preps roundup: April 1

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

CNDC Indoor meet results

Boy's results

55 meter dash

6th Logan Fossen 7.10 (Benson County)

11th Ben Ellingson 7.30 (Benson County)

15th Holdyn Kersten 7.74 (Benson County)

18th Hunter Johnson 8.14 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

200 meters

12th John Fischer 25.54 (Benson County)

23rd Holdyn Kersten 27.35 (Benson County)

29th Ben Ellingson 29.00 (Benson County)

34th Lucas Yri 32.95 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

400 meters

5th Cole Wentz 59.90 (Benson County)

800 meters

2nd Macyn Olson 2:20.64 (Benson County)

1600 meters

2nd Macyn Olson 5:20.05 (Benson County)

10th Wyatt Hakanson 6:22.14 (Benson County)

3200 meters

2nd Malachi Dosch 12:13.82 (Benson County)

3rd Easton Simon 12:30.00 (Benson County)

4x400 relay

3rd Olson, Maddock, Wentz, Fischer 4:00.00 (Benson County)

Shot put

4th Hunter Johnson 35' 11" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

7th Evan Ulrich 35' 6" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

9th Lane Benson 33' 0" (Benson County)

14th Cole Knudson 30' 0" (Benson County)

17th Jace Arnold 28' 0" (Benson County)

20th Dwayne Reid 26' 6" (Benson County)

Pole vault

1st John Fischer 13' 0" (Benson County)

7th Holdyn Kersten 7' 6" (Benson County)

9th Holdyn Jacobson 6' 0" (Benson County)

Long jump

19th Lucas Yri 12' 9.5" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

Girls results

55 meter dash

6th Shayna Gossen 7.90 (Benson County)

7th Keira Kitzmann 7.90 (Benson County)

9th Ella Fossen 8.00 (Benson County)

200 meters

20th Aubrey Kenner 31.50 (Benson County)

21st Katrina Nelsen 31.50 (Benson County)

24th Keira Kitzmann 32.00 (Benson County)

400 meters

1st Kelsie Belquist 1:00.34 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

9th Katrina Nelsen 1:15.00 (Benson County)

800 meters

9th Paige Jones 2:42.44 (Benson County)

6th Katrina Nelsen 2:59.00 (Benson County)

7th Katie Allmaras 3:01.23 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

1600 meters

2nd Chloe Heinz 5:44.95 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

4th Keely Arnston 5:53.44 (Benson County)

3200 meters

1st Keely Arnston 12:20.45 (Benson County)

2nd Kinsey Arnston 13:50.00 (Benson County)

4x160 relay

3rd Williams, Knatterud, Gossen, Kenner, Jones, Fossen, Williams 1:43.00 (Benson County)

4x400 relay

3rd Jones, Kenner, Arnston, Arnston, Fossen, Williams 4:45.00 (Benson County)

4x800 relay

2nd Jones, Arnston, Williams, Kenner, Fossen 12:15.00 (Benson County)

Shot put

12 Ashlyn Williams 27' 0" (Benson County)

17th Mariah Gossen 25' 0" (Benson County)

22nd Isabelle Sundby 21' 7" (Benson County)

Long jump

7th Kelsie Belquist 14' 11" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

16th Shayna Gossen 12' 6" (Benson County)

21st Kaylee Knatterud 11' 3" (Benson County)

Triple jump

1st Kelsie Belquist 34' 1" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

4th Ashlyn Williams 29' 7" (Benson County) (Benson County)

