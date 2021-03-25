Jonathan Lund named new Lake Region State college baseball coach

Erin Wood

Lake Region State College

Lake Region State College’s Baseball program will be under new, but familiar, leadership next season.

Head Baseball Coach Kyal Williams has announced that he will be leaving the college at the end of the season to move closer to family. Williams has been head baseball coach since 2016.

“I want to thank Coach Williams for his dedication and hard work for the baseball team these past five seasons. Under his leadership the program has continued to grow and improve every year,” said LRSC Athletic Director Danny Mertens. “Williams established a strong foundation for the baseball program that will continue to show for years to come.”

Current LRSC Assistant Coach, Jonathan Lund, has been selected as the new head coach for the LRSC Royals Baseball team. Lund, a former three-sport athlete at LRSC from 2015-2017, has been an assistant baseball coach since 2019. He played baseball, basketball, and golf at LRSC.

At LRSC Lund started 66 games and had.347 career average with 28 RBIs his sophomore season. He was named the first-ever LRSC Athletics Royal Award recipient in 2017. After LRSC, Lund went on to play at the University Minnesota Crookston and also was a member of UMC’s golf team.

Lund also was head coach of the Nelson County Owls Legion Baseball team in 2020 and its Babe Ruth team from 2017-2020.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring in Jonathan Lund as our new baseball coach. Having been a player and coach here at Lake Region, he understands what it is going to take to lead this program to the next level,” Mertens said. “His wealth of knowledge accumulated as a player and coach, local ties in recruiting, and dedication to LRSC make him the perfect fit to take over the program. Jonathan is a Royal through and through. Welcome home Jonathan!”