Devils Lake Journal all-area boys basketball teams, individual accolades

All-area first team

Bronson Walter, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Evan Ulrich, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Blayne Anderson, Benson County

Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Grant Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

All-area first team reserves

JaeShaun Shaw, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Simon Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Jagger Worley, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Keldon Keja, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Cade Stein, Dakota Prairie

All-area second team

Johnny Grann, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Garrett Syverson, Dakota Prairie

Dane Hagler, North Star

Jonah Jackson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Ben Wagenman, North Star

All-area second team reserves

Hayden Hagler, North Star

Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Caelen Lohnes, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Thomas Nikolaisen, North Star

John Fischer, Benson County

Devils Lake boys basketball Player of the Year: Ben Heilman, guard

Honorable mentions: Hayden Hofstad, Keauno Newton

