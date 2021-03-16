Devils Lake Journal all-area boys basketball teams, individual accolades
All-area first team
Bronson Walter, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
Evan Ulrich, New Rockford-Sheyenne
Blayne Anderson, Benson County
Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
Grant Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
All-area first team reserves
JaeShaun Shaw, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
Simon Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Jagger Worley, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Keldon Keja, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
Cade Stein, Dakota Prairie
All-area second team
Johnny Grann, New Rockford-Sheyenne
Garrett Syverson, Dakota Prairie
Dane Hagler, North Star
Jonah Jackson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
Ben Wagenman, North Star
All-area second team reserves
Hayden Hagler, North Star
Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne
Caelen Lohnes, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
Thomas Nikolaisen, North Star
John Fischer, Benson County
Devils Lake boys basketball Player of the Year: Ben Heilman, guard
Honorable mentions: Hayden Hofstad, Keauno Newton
Jack Williams covers Lake Region sports and general news for the Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, or on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or phone at 701-662-2127.