Devils Lake Journal all-area boys basketball teams, individual accolades

Jack Williams
Devils Lake Journal
All-area boys basketball first team

Bronson Walter, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Evan Ulrich, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Blayne Anderson, Benson County 

Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 

Grant Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich 

All-area first team reserves

JaeShaun Shaw, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Simon Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Jagger Worley, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Keldon Keja, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 

Cade Stein, Dakota Prairie 

All-area second team

Johnny Grann, New Rockford-Sheyenne 

Garrett Syverson, Dakota Prairie 

Dane Hagler, North Star 

Jonah Jackson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Ben Wagenman, North Star 

All-area second team reserves

Hayden Hagler, North Star 

Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne 

Caelen Lohnes, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 

Thomas Nikolaisen, North Star 

John Fischer, Benson County 

Devils Lake boys basketball defeated Fargo South, 79-64, on Feb. 19 at Devils Lake High School

Devils Lake boys basketball Player of the Year: Ben Heilman, guard 

Honorable mentions: Hayden Hofstad, Keauno Newton

