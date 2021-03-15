Devils Lake Journal all-area girls basketball teams, individual accolades
All-area first team
Quinn Neppl, Benson County
Morgan Freije, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Myona Dauphinais, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
Kaylee Lowery, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
All-area first team reserves
Danielle Hagler, North Star
Kylee Baumgarn, Nelson County
Hollie Emory, Nelson County
Mahpiya Jackson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
Dani Bjerke, New Rockford-Sheyenne
All-area second team
Lexis Olson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Cassie Longnecker, New Rockford-Sheyenne
Cora Badding, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Marit Ellingson, Nelson County
Jaya Henderson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
All-area second team reserves
Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne
Jalynn Swanson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Desidy Schwanke, Benson County
Paytan Lippert, Nelson County
Ashlyn Williams, Benson County
Devils Lake girls basketball Player of the Year: Jaylin Martinson, forward
Honorable mentions: Laila Gourd, Ramsey Brown, Rachel Dahlen
Jack Williams covers Lake Region sports and general news for the Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, or on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or phone at 701-662-2127.