Devils Lake Journal all-area girls basketball teams, individual accolades

Jack Williams
Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Journal 2020-21 All-Area girls first team

Quinn Neppl, Benson County 

Morgan Freije, Langdon/Edmore/Munich 

Myona Dauphinais, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 

Kaylee Lowery, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

All-area girls first team reserves

Danielle Hagler, North Star 

Kylee Baumgarn, Nelson County 

Hollie Emory, Nelson County 

Mahpiya Jackson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 

Dani Bjerke, New Rockford-Sheyenne 

All-area girls second team

Lexis Olson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Cassie Longnecker, New Rockford-Sheyenne 

Cora Badding, Langdon/Edmore/Munich 

Marit Ellingson, Nelson County 

Jaya Henderson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich 

All-area girls second team reserves

Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne 

Jalynn Swanson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich 

Desidy Schwanke, Benson County 

Paytan Lippert, Nelson County 

Ashlyn Williams, Benson County 

Devils Lake girls basketball Player of the Year: Jaylin Martinson, forward

Honorable mentions: Laila Gourd, Ramsey Brown, Rachel Dahlen 

