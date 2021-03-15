Devils Lake Journal all-area girls basketball teams, individual accolades

All-area first team

Quinn Neppl, Benson County

Morgan Freije, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Myona Dauphinais, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Kaylee Lowery, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

All-area first team reserves

Danielle Hagler, North Star

Kylee Baumgarn, Nelson County

Hollie Emory, Nelson County

Mahpiya Jackson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Dani Bjerke, New Rockford-Sheyenne

All-area second team

Lexis Olson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Cassie Longnecker, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Cora Badding, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Marit Ellingson, Nelson County

Jaya Henderson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

All-area second team reserves

Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Jalynn Swanson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Desidy Schwanke, Benson County

Paytan Lippert, Nelson County

Ashlyn Williams, Benson County

Devils Lake girls basketball Player of the Year: Jaylin Martinson, forward

Honorable mentions: Laila Gourd, Ramsey Brown, Rachel Dahlen

