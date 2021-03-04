Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week: Blake Hanson, Dakota Prairie

The results are in! Receiving 92 percent of the overall vote and over 4,000 individual votes, Dakota Prairie boys basketball senior guard Blake Hanson has been named the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 21.

Hanson shot the lights out for the Knights in their first two games of the District 7 tournament, collecting 15 points in a win over Lakota on Feb. 26 and scoring 15 points again against New Rockford-Sheyenne on Feb. 27. Over the corse of those two games, Hanson would combine for nine 3-pointers.

Hanson's efforts played a major role in keeping the Knights within striking distance of the

No. 2 seeded Rockets last Saturday as the team would combine for 12 3-pointers. His total of five would tie for the highest as junior guard Garrett Haakenson would down five 3's as well. Hanson's spark plug performance in the postseason jumpstarted Dakota Prairie to two back to back exciting games.

Congratulations to Hanson, and finalists Bronson Walter (Four Winds/Minnewaukan), Evan Ulrich (New Rockford-Sheyenne), and Keauno Newton (Devils Lake).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its Player of the week contest on a weekly basis. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on that athlete's performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted Sunday through Monday and finalist voting starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday. The winner is announced Wednesday at noon.

The following programs can be nominated for DLJ PotW: Devils Lake, Benson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, Nelson County, North Star, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, and New Rockford-Sheyenne. Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

If you have any questions or comments about the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week contest, contact Jack Williams at JGWilliams1@gannett.com.