District 8 boys basketball tournament play-in games canceled due to COVID-19

District 8 boys basketball tournament games between North Star and Rolla, and Saint John and Rolette/Wolford, have been canceled due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Saint John Public School announced via Facebook page around noon on Monday that their game against Rolette/Wolford for a spot in the regional tournament was canceled due to a positive case on Saint John's team. About a half-hour later, North Star Public Schools announced that its game against Rolla would be canceled due to "Covid issues". Rolla Public Schools would share the original post from Saint John.

North Star and Rolette/Wolford will advance to the Regional tournament. Rolla and Saint John's seasons are over, due to COVID-19 exposure. North Star will take the No. 3 seed and Rolette/Wolford will take the No. 4 seed out of the District 8 bracket.

District 8 championship game between Langdon/Edmore/Munich and Dunseith is currently scheduled to be played tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Langdon Area High School. Langdon Area High School athletic director Ethen Askvig confirmed to the Journal that he had confirmed with Dunseith that the championship game tonight will be played between the Cardinals and the Dragons.

Jack Williams covers Lake Region sports and general news for the Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, or on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or phone at 701-662-2127.