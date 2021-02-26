CANDID CAMERA: Devils Lake Girls Basketball takes the court

DEVILS LAKE – Lori Stubbe took the spotlight in today’s candid camera feature by taking some amazing pictures of the Devils Lake Girl’s latest basketball game where the lady Firebirds sought another victory against Fargo 58-54.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!