Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week: Blayne Anderson, Benson County

The votes have been counted. Walking away with 50 percent of the overall vote and almost 3,000 individual votes, Benson County boys basketball senior guard Blayne Anderson has been named Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week. This is the second time Anderson has picked up DLJ PotW accolades this season.

Anderson had a strong finish for the Wildcats in the final week of the regular season as he would help Benson County to wins over Rolla and Valley-Edinburgh, recording 33 points and 14 rebounds against the Bulldogs and 28 points and 10 rebounds against the Titans. The pair of wins, plus another win over Dakota Prairie the week prior, end the Wildcats regular season on a three game win streak heading into districts.

Anderson has been a key force to Benson County's offense this season as he has put up big scoring numbers game in and game out. Against Warwick, Anderson would down 40 points and against Saint John, the guard would drain 32 points and pick up career point 1,000 along the way. He has announced that he will be continuing his basketball career at Lake Regions State College in the fall.

Congratulations to Anderson , and finalists Cade Stein (Dakota Prairie), Deng Deng (Four Winds/Minnewaukan), and Ben Heilman (Devils Lake).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its Player of the week contest on a weekly basis. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on that athlete's performance from the prior week.

The following programs can be nominated for DLJ PotW: Devils Lake, Benson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, Nelson County, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, and New Rockford-Sheyenne. Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

