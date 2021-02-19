Preps roundup: Feb. 19
Boys basketball
Devils Lake - 42, 37 - 79
Fargo South - 36, 28 - 64
Devils Lake (2-13, 2-13) -- Heilman 9 4-8 22, D. Hofstad 2 3-3 16, H. Hofstad 5 1-2 14, Newton 5 2-2 12, Bryce-Volk 2 0-0 7, Baeth 3 0-0 6, Enget 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 10-15 79.
Fargo South (8-12, 8-11) -- Enock 4 6-6 17, Fullah 5 3-4 16, Arechigo 3 0-1 12, Saydee 2 1-5 5, McGill 1 0-0 5, Kessel 0 4-4 4, Lacher 1 0-0 2, Steckler 1 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 1. Totals 17 15-22 64.
3-pointers: Devils Lake 5 (D. Hofstad 3, H. Hofstad 1, Bryce-Volk 1). Fargo South 5 (Arechigo 2, Enock 1, Fullah 1, Mcgill 1).
North Star - 15, 30, 19, 8 - 72
New Rockford-Sheyenne - 13, 10, 12, 12 - 47
North Star (10-7, 3-2) -- Nikolaisen 2 5-4 26, D. Hagler 4 2-4 16, P. Simon 5 5-6 15, Wagenman 1 0-0 5, Prouty 2 0-0 4, H. Hagler 2 0-2 4, Lloyd 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-21 72.
New Rockford-Sheyenne (13-6, 6-1) -- Ulrich 19, Berglund 11, Grann 11, Merrick 3, Johnson 2, Jensen 1. Totals 13 12-21 47
3-pointers: North Star 9 (Nikolaisen 6, D. Hagler 2, Wagenman 1). New Rockford-Sheyenne 3.
Saint John - 63
Dakota Prairie - 53
Girls basketball
No. Devils Lake - 78
Fargo South - 62
Wrestling
NDHSAA Wrestling Class A Individual State Tournament
106: Will Springer (Devils Lake) def. Clark Thompson (Legacy) 6-5
106: Koye Grebel (Valley City) def. Wil Springer (Devils Lake) 5:20 fall
*Will Springer finishes second in state in 106 weight class
138: Brant Fisk (Devils Lake) def. Connor Manske (WF Sheyenne) 6-2
138: Caly Radenz (Century) def. Brant Fisk (Devils Lake) 0:22 fall
*Brant Fisk finishes second in state in 138 weight class
Send your stats and scores to JGWilliams1@gannett.com.