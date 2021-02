Preps roundup: Feb. 18

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Wrestling

NDHSAA Class A State Individual

195: Trenton Radnez (Bismarck) def. Tyrese Leaf (Devils Lake) 13-1

220: Austin Kessler (Jamestown) def. Joey Heiser (Devils Lake) 0:44 fall

285: Jacob Burckhard (Century) def. Hudson Hodous (Devils Lake) 1:03 fall

106: Will Springer (Devils Lake) def. Abdi Nuur (Davies) 3:24 fall

106: Will Springer (Devils Lake) def. Gage Glaser (Dickinson) 13-7

106: Will Springer (Devils Lake) def. Kade Marker (Minot) 7-6

*Springer will wrestle in 106 semifinals tomorrow

106: Kane Mathiason (Davies) def. Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) 8-7

120: Own Lindstrom (Devils Lake) def. Evan Fleck (Mandan) 0:17 fall

120: Izaak Boekelman (Watford City) def. Own Lindstrom (Devils Lake) 12-8

126: Zachary Imler (Minto) def. Kaleb Schwandt (Devils Lake) 12-10

132: Ethan Sprenger (Devils Lake) def. Stephen Leonard (Turtle Mountain) 8-5

132: Victor Garcia (Minot) def. Ethan Sprenger (Devils Lake) 9-5

138: Brant Fisk (Devils Lake) def. Dawson Richter (Dickinson) 5-3

138: Brant Fisk (Devils Lake) def. Isaiah Schuldheisz (Valley City) 7-2

*Fisk will wrestle in 138 semifinals tomorrow

145: Colton Young (Devils Lake) def. Logan Shepperd (GF Central) 1:18 fall

145: Colton Young (Devils Lake) def. Cullen Murphy (Dickinson) 1:50 fall

145: Ben Weigum (Century) def. Colton Young (Devils Lake) 3:55 fall

152: James Charboneau (Devils Lake) def. John Holt (Minot) 3:07 fall

152: Troy Berg (Dickinson) def. James Charboneau (Devils Lake) 1:39 fall

160: Cody Booth (Dickinson) def. Zach Lange (Devils Lake) 5:56 fall

182: Brayden Gerhardt (Devils Lake) def. Riley Martin (Legacy) 6:36 fall

182: Jacob Boehm (Century) def. Brayden Gerhardt (Devils Lake) 1:33 fall

Boys basketball

Benson County - 62

Drayton-Valley-Edinburgh - 53

Girls Hockey

Grand Forks - 5

Devils Lake - 0

Send your stats and scores to JGWilliams1@gannett.com.