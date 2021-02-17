Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week: Molly Black, Devils Lake

Drumroll, please! Edging out the win with 44 percent of the vote, Devils Lake girls hockey senior goaltender Molly Black has been named the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week for her 60 plus save performance against Bismarck on Feb. 12.

The Firebirds fell to the Blizzard, 3-2, but Black would stand on her head to make 65 saves on 68 shots. Facing the No. 3 ranked team in the state, the Blizzard crowded the net in front of Black, making it hard for her to see the puck. Nevertheless, she found ways to prevent Bismarck from finding the back of the net.

"I that game she had an uncanny knack of finding the puck through traffic," Firebirds head coach Rob McIvor said. "Bismarck really put up a wall in front of her and there were many, many times a leg would stick out and deflect the puck into the corner, rather than the puck going into the back of the net. She was really strong on second-chance opportunities as well."

Black has been a key piece to the Firebirds' success, not just this season, but through all six years in the Devils Lake program. The game against Bismarck was Black's fifth game this season where she has made more the 50 saves. Last year, she helped the Firebirds to their first state tournament appearance in program history, finishing the season in fourth place.

"She makes big saves all the time and it's become a common thing to watch her make those saves," McIvor said. "In some of those 2-1 loss this season, we were badly outshot, but she kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win at the end. Overall, she's played really well in her career. I'm proud of her and excited to see where she ends up next year."

Congratulations to Black, and finalists Ezura Rainbow (Four Winds/Minnewaukan), Sydney Staus (North Star/Starkweather), and Jayden Yankton (Four Winds/Minnewaukan).

