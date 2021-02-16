Preps roundup: Feb. 15

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Girls basketball

Benson County - 21, 20, 28, 10 - 79

Warwick - 9, 4, 10, 11 - 34

Benson County -- Williams 0 0-0 18, Nepl 3 6-7 12, Tollerud 4 2-2 10, Nelsen 1 4-6 9, Schwanke 1 4-6 9, Tofsrud 1 0-0 8, Gossen 0 0-0 6. Maddock 1 0-0 5, Kenner 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 16-21 79.

Warwick -- Jackson 5 1-3 11, Aderson 4 1-2 9, Belgarde 1 2-2 7, Hunt 2 1-2 5, Alberts 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-9 34.

3-pointers: Benson County 13 (Williams 6, Tofsrud 2, Gossen 2, Maddock 1, Nelsen 1, Schwanke 1).

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 13, 17, 21, 12 - 63

Harvey/Wells County - 15, 13, 16, 9 - 53

New Rockford-Sheyenne -- Bjerke 5 1-2 17, Belquist 4 6-8 14, Longnecker 1 2-3 10, Heinz 3 2-2 8, Hopfauf 3 1-2 7, Demester 0 4-4 4, Cudworth 0 0-1 3. Totals 16 16-22 63.

Harvey/Wells County -- Keller 3 2-2 14, Sieg 3 3-4 9, Raue 4 1-3 9, McKiven 1 4-8 9, Vollmer 3 0-3 6, Arnold 0 0-2 6. Totals 14 10-22 53.

3-pointers: New Rockford-Sheyenne 5 (Bjerke 2, Longnecker 2, Cudworth 1). Harvey/Wells County 5 (Arnold 2, Keller 2, McKiven 1).

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 17, 10, 15, 10 - 52

Nelson County - 11, 6, 10, 8 - 35

Four Winds/Minnewaukan -- Rainbow 8 4-4 20, Jackson 4 4-5 15, Dauphinais 2 2-4 9, Yankton 3 0-1 6, Cavanaugh 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-14 52.

Nelson County -- Baumgarn 2 2-2 15, Ellingson 1 3-5 8, Emory 3 0-0 6, Parsley 1 0-0 2, Schwind 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 7-9 35.

3-pointers: Four Winds/Minnewaukan 2 (Jackson 1, Dauphinais 1). Nelson County 4 (Baumgarn 3, Ellingson 1).

Saint John - 25, 10, 9, 16 - 60

North Star - 6, 18, 13, 13 - 53

Saint John -- DeCoteau 16, LaRocque 11, Boe 9, DeCoteau 8, Morin 7, Slater 5, Dejarlais 4. Total 60

North Star - Hagler 34, Nicholas 6, Staus 6, Nyhagen 5, Miller 2. Total 53.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 75

Dunseith - 62

Boys basketball

North Star - 17, 21, 16, 8 - 62

TGU - 10, 8, 19, 19 - 47

North Star -- P. Simon 4 5-5 13, D. Hagler 5 2-2 12, H. Hagler 5 0-0 10, Wagenman 4 2-4 10, Nikolaisen 1 0-1 8, Prouty 1 1-2 3, Lloyd 0 2-2 2, Nicholas 1 0-0 2, K. Simon 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-16 62,

TGU -- Luna 18, B. Lattendresse 9, Bachmeier 6, Myers 5, B. Lattendresse 3, Zahn 2, Schmitt 2, Nelson 2. Totals 17 10-16 47.

3-pointers: North Star 2 (Nikolaisen 2). TGU 1.

