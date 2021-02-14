Preps roundup: Feb. 13

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Girls basketball

Nelson County - 13, 7, 17, 9 - 46

Harvey/Wells County - 14, 12, 10 6 - 42

Nelson County -- Emory 6 2-2 14, Baumgarn 3 0-3 11, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Ellingson 2 1-3 8, Lippert 0 0-0 3, Parsley 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-7 46

Harvey/Wells County -- McKinven 2 3-6 19, Arnold 3 0-0 9, Raue 3 1-6 7, Keller 1 3-4 5, Vollmer 0 2-8 2. Totals 9 9-24 42.

3-pointers: Nelson County 3 (Lippert 1, Ellingson 1, Baumgarn 1). Harvey/Wells County 5 (McKiven 4, Arnold 1).

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 10, 15, 16, 13 - 54

Benson County - 11, 10, 2, 12 - 35

Four Winds/Minnewaukan -- Rainbow 6 10-11 22, Dauphinais 5 3-4 16, Jackson 4 4-9 12, Yankton 0 0-2 3, Cavanaugh 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 18-28 54.

Benson County -- Neppl 3 3-3 15, Tofsrud 1 5-6 7, Neslon 2 2-4 6, Williams 0 0-0 3, Schwanke 0 2-2 2, Maddock 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 12-15 35.

3-pointers: Four Winds/Minnewaukan 2 (Dauphinais 1, Yankton 1). Benson County 3 (Neppl 2, Williams 1).

Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 52

Rolla - 18

Boys hockey

Grafton/Park River - 6

Devils Lake - 3

