Preps roundup: Feb. 11

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Boys basketball

No. 1 Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 76

RV Dunseith - 49

No. 5 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 67

Saint John - 45

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 66

Rolette/Wolford - 50

Larimore - 49

Lakota - 46

Girls basketball

Fargo Davies - 46, 21 - 67

Devils Lake - 34, 30 - 64

Fargo Davies (15-1, 14-1) -- Wacha 8 3-4 25, Wild 4 4-8 12, Koenig 5 0-0 10, Safranski 3 0-0 6, Fey 1 1-2 5, Burian 1 2-2 4, Safranski 0 0-0 3, Selensky 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-16 67.

Devils Lake (12-1) -- Martinson 9 3-4 21, Gourd 5 5-7 15, Brown 3 4-4 10, Dahlen 3 1-1 7, Krogfoss 1 1-2 3, Fritel 1 1-2 3, Frelich 0 0-0 3, Barendt 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 15-20 64.

3-pointers: Fargo Davies 3 (Wacha 2, Safranski 1). Devils Lake 1 (Frelich 1).

