Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week: Hollie Emory, Nelson County

Editors note: Thank you so much to all those who've voted this week! This has been our highest turnout for the PotW contest since we've started it. Keep nominating and keep voting!

The votes have been counted. Flooding the poll with over 3,000 votes, Nelson County junior center Hollie Emory has been named the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week for her triple-double performance against Hatton/Northwood on Feb. 6.

In the Chargers 62-39 win over the Thunder, Emory would go off for 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in the finish. The triple-double marker is something that Emory was nearing but fell one stat short. However, after polishing up her defensive game, she finally got that blocking stats to switch over to double digits.

"She's done a really good job these last few weeks about keeping her hands straight up and avoiding that body contact when she's blocking shots," Charger head coach Gus Kueber said. "She's always been a good leaper and she's very quick and agile. That 15, 10, and 10 game was a big moment for her to start putting it together. The biggest thing is that when she's on the court, it changes the entire outlook for the team versus when she's on the bench with foul trouble."

Nelson County is rolling into this weekend's district tournament red hot, finishing the regular season winning six of their last seven games to clinch the third seed in districts. In having a balanced attack on all ends, Emory has played a major role in the paint, on both ends of the court, charging Nelson County's success.

"Hollie is a big, big part of our team. Without her, wouldn't be anywhere near where we are," Kueber said. "When you're 5 foot 11, almost 6-feet tall, whether we're playing zone or man to man defense, she protects the paint a lot. When we're able to get out there, pressure girls, and create turnovers, if we do get beat, she's there to cover up for any mistakes we might make. Even times the times where she doesn't block the shot, if she contests the shot it makes it harder for girls to take those shots."

Congratulations to Emory, and finalists Bronson Walter (Four Winds/Minnewaukan), Danielle Hagler (North Star/Starkweather), and Brayden Gerhardt (Devils Lake).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its Player of the week contest on a weekly basis. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on that athlete's performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted Sunday through Monday and finalist voting starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday. The winner is announced Wednesday at noon.

The following programs can be nominated for DLJ PotW: Devils Lake, Benson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, Nelson County, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, and New Rockford-Sheyenne. Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

If you have any questions or comments about the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week contest, contact Jack Williams at JGWilliams1@gannett.com.