Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week: Laila Gourd, Devils Lake

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

The lake region has spoken. Picking up almost 90 percent of the overall vote, Devils Lake girls basketball senior forward Laila Gourd has been named the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week.

While Gourd has been a force under the net for the Firebirds this season, playing a part in the team's 10-0 record and No. 2 ranking in the state, the forward recently broke a school single-game rebounding record. In a 62-59 win over West Fargo on Jan. 26, Gourd recorded 21 pulldowns, breaking the previous record of 20 set by Coleen Chaske.

The Firebirds have been nearly unstoppable, as they have gone 60-3 since the 2018-19 season. This includes a second-place finish at state in 2019 and a state finals appearance in 2020. Devils Lake has two more regular-season home games: Feb. 5 vs. West Fargo Sheyenne and Feb. 11 vs. No. 3 Fargo Davies.

Congratulations to Gourd, and finalists Ezura Rainbow (Four Winds/Minnewaukan), Dane Hagler (North Star/Starkweather), and Ben Heilman (Devils Lake).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its Player of the week contest on a weekly basis. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on that athlete's performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted Sunday through Monday and finalist voting starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday. The winner is announced Wednesday at noon.

The following programs can be nominated for DLJ PotW: Devils Lake, Benson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, Nelson County, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, and New Rockford-Sheyenne. Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

If you have any questions or comments about the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week contest, contact Jack Williams at JGWilliams1@gannett.com.