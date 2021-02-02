Preps roundup: Feb. 1

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Girls basketball

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 16, 14, 13, 19 - 62

Drake-Anamoose - 1, 9, 10, 15 - 35

New Rockford-Sheyenne (7-7, 2-3) -- Bjerke 3 2-4 17, Longnecker 2 4-4 11, Hopfauf 4 0-0 8, Demester 3 2-2 8, Heinz 2 1-1 5, Myhre 2 0-0 4, Belquist 1 1-2 3, O'Connor 0 0-0 3, Guthmiller 0 0-0 3. Totals 17 10-13 62.

Drake-Anamoose (2-10, 1-5) -- Fleschock 4 5-6 13, Hauff 4 1-2 9, Lemer 0 0-0 6, Haze 2 0-0 4, Sieg 0 0-0 3. Totals 10 6-8 35

3-pointers: New Rockford-Sheynne 6 (Bjerke 3, Longnecker 1, O'Connor 1, Guthmiller 1). Drake-Anamoose 3 (Lemer 2, Sieg 1).

North Star/Starkweather - 13, 17, 24, 8 - 62

Park River - 4, 7, 6, 6 - 23

North Star/Starkweather (9-4, 3-2) --Hagler 24, Miller 10, Nyhagen 8, Erickstad 4, Nicholas 4, Nikolaisen 2. Total 62

Park River (2-13, 2-10) -- Wharam 8, Markasen 5, M. Larson 5, H. Larson 3, Johnson 2. Total 23.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 11, 14, 18, 18 - 61

No. 8 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 16, 15, 16, 7 - 54

Benson County - 11, 14, 14, 8 - 47

Rolette/Wolford - 5, 6, 10, 12 - 33

