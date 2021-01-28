SUBSCRIBE NOW
Preps roundup: Jan. 28

Staff Report
Devils Lake Journal
Sports Stock

Girls basketball

Nelson County - 11, 18, 8, 10 - 47 

Benson County - 8, 9, 13, 12 - 42 

Nelson County (8-6, 3-2) -- Ellingson 3 1-1 12, Johnson 4 4-4 12, Emery 5 2-2 12, Baumgarn 1 2-2 7, P. Lippert 0 0-0 3. Totals 13 9-10 47 

Benson County (9-5, 2-3) -- Neppl 5 0-1 19, Schwanke 2 6-8 13, Williams 2 2-7 6, Nelsen 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 8-16 42 

3-pointers: Nelson County 4 (Ellingson 2, P.Lippert 1, Baumgarn 1). Benson County 4 (Neppl 3, Schwanke 1). 

North Star/Starkweather - 57

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg - 50 

Boys hockey

West Fargo Sheyenne - 6

Devils Lake - 3 

Wrestling 

 West Fargo 40, Devils Lake 28

Carrington 48, Devils Lake 28 

Submit your stats and scores to JGWilliams1@gannett.com.