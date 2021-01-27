Preps roundup: Jan. 26

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Boys basketball

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 22, 22, 13, 7 - 64

Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 8, 9, 11, 11 - 39

Four Winds/Minnewaukan (10-1, 3-0) -- Shaw 1 0-0 14, Walter 6 2-2 14, Yankton 3 2-2 11, Jackson 3 4-5 10, Keja 3 0-0 9, Lohnes 1 0-0 5, Person 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 9-11 64.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (9-1, 2-0) -- G. Romfo 3 0-0 18, S. Romfo 1 1-3 6, Kingzett 2 1-1 5, J. Worley 2 0-0 4, R. Worley 1 0-0 2, Goodman 0 2-2 2, Kitchin 2-2 2. Totals 9 8-6 39.

3-pointers: Four Winds/Minnewaukan 7 (Shaw 4, Keja 1, Yankton 1, Lohnes 1). Langdon/Edmore/Munich 5 (G. Romfo 4, S.Romfo 1).

North Star - 20, 17, 24, 30 - 91

Rolla - 25, 19, 15, 21 - 81

North Star (6-5, 1-0) -- Wagenman 12 8-10 32, D. Hagler 3 6-9 30, P. Simon 3 2-6 8, H. Hagler 2 1-2 7, Nikolaisen 3 1-2 7, Nicholas 1 1-1 3, Prouty 1 0-0 2, K. Simon 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 19-29 91.

3-pointers: North Star 6 (D. Hagler 6). Rolla 10.

West Fargo - 90

Devils Lake - 71

Dakota Prairie - 66

Warwick - 53

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 61

Harvey/Wells County - 59

Girls basketball

No. 2 Devils Lake - 62

RV West Fargo - 59

Benson Co. - 55

Larimore - 25

Boys hockey

Grand Forks Central - 1, 4, 3 - 8

Devils Lake - 0, 0, 0 - 0

Goals:

1 4:27 GFC ES G - 15 Hunter Anderson A - 22 Dillon Kuntz 1-0 GFC

2 3:21 GFC PP G - 11 Chase Spicer A - 16 Braden Panzer, 20 Joey Kennely 2-0 GFC

2 5:19 GFC ES G - 21 Rylan Hoffman A - 6 Kyle Fulton 3-0 GFC

2 7:37 GFC PP G - 12 Brendan White A - 16 Braden Panzer, 11 Chase Spicer 4-0 GFC

2 11:23 GFC ES G - 20 Joseph Kennelly A - 16 Braden Panzer, 23 Wyatt Wockenfuss 5-0 GFC

3 11:22 GFC ES 05 G - Adam Arnold A - 16 Braden Panzer, 20 Joseph Kennelly 6-0 GFC

3 15:17 GFC ES G - 10 Colton Bjorge A - 21 Rylan Hoffman, 22 Dillon Kuntz 7-0 GFC

3 16:47 GFC ES G - 09 Brady McGarry A - 18 Cole Barta, 22 Dillon Kuntz 8-0 GFC

Shots on goal:

DL - 3, 3, 5 - 11

GFC - 19, 35, 40 - 94

Saves:

DL - Braden Schmidtz 32-37

DL - Zach White 54-57

GFC - Kolby Elseth 11-11

