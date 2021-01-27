Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week: Blayne Anderson, Benson County

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

The lake region has spoken! Picking up over 50 percent of the overall vote, Benson County boys basketball's Blayne Anderson has been named the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week.

The senior has been a stand out on the court for the Wildcats throughout this season, recently downing 40 points against Warwick in a narrow 78-75 loss to the Warriors. Against Four Winds/Minnewaukan earlier this season would drain 19 points. Recently, Anderson announced his commitment to play basketball at Lake Region State College this fall.

The Wildcats recently defeated Lakota on 69-58 on Tuesday to move to 6-7 overall on the season. Benson County will host St. John on Friday in Leeds.

Congratulations to Anderson, and finalists Bronson Walter (Four Winds/Minnewaukan), Brant Fisk (Devils Lake), and Danielle Hagler (North Star/Starkweather)!

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its Player of the week contest on a weekly basis. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on that athlete's performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted Sunday through Monday and finalist voting starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday. The winner is announced Wednesday at noon.

The following programs can be nominated for DLJ PotW: Devils Lake, Benson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, Nelson County, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, and New Rockford-Sheyenne. Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

If you have any questions or comments about the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week contest, contact Jack Williams at JGWilliams1@gannett.com.