Preps roundup: Jan. 22

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Boys basketball

Valley City 62, Devils Lake 59

Valley City - 29, 33 - 62

Devils Lake - 21, 38 - 59

Valley City (3-9, 2-8) -- Zaun 6 3-6 21, Berntson 1 4-4 12, Eggermont 3 2-4 8, Burchill 1 0-1 6, Fischer 1 0-0 5, Diegel 2 1-4 5, Bitz 3 4-2 8, Jacobson 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 11-21 62.

Devils Lake (0-8, 0-8) -- Heilman 5 3-7 16, D. Hofstad 4 0-0 11, H. Hofstad 4 2-2 10, Gefron 3 1-2 7, Enget 2 0-1 4, Newton 2 0-0 4, Bryce-Volk 0 0-0 3, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Schneider 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-12 59.

3-pointes: Valley City 5 (Zaun 2, Brentson 2, Fischer 1). Devils Lake 3 (Heilman 1, D. Hofstad 1, Bryce-Volk 1).

Girls basketball

North Star - 8, 6, 14, 14 - 42

Rolette/Wolford - 12, 6, 7, 11 - 36

North Star (5-4, 3-2) -- Hagler 18, Nyhagen 18, Staus 6. Total 42

Rolette/Wolford (4-7, 0-4) -- Boucher 15, Smith 5, K. Heinz 5, Peltier 4, S. Heinz 3, Tastad 2, Strong 2. Total 36

*Danielle Hagler (North Star) records 1,000th career point.

No. 2 Devils Lake - 67

Valley City - 50

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 71

Harvey/Wells - 53

Griggs/Midkota - 47

Nelson County - 55

Boys hockey

Grafton/Park River - 5

Devils Lake - 1

