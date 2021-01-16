Preps roundup: Jan. 16

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Boys basketball

No. 5 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 10, 13, 16, 17, 8 - 59

No. 8 Rugby - 20, 3, 13, 15, 4 - 55 OT

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (7-0, 0-0)-- S. Romfo 5 7-9 23, G. Romfo 1 11-14 16, J. Worley 3 5-6 14, Kingzett 0 0-0 3, Tetrault 1 1-3 3. Totals 10 24-32 59.

Rugby (8-2, 3-0) -- Welstad 3 1-1 13, Walker 4 0-0 11, Bundy-Smith 5 0-1 10, Slaubaugh 0 0-0 6, Mueller 1 0-0 5, Schneibel 1 3-4 5, Foster 1 0-0 5. Totals 15 4-6 55.

3-pointers: Langdon/Edmore/Munich 5 (S. Romfo 2, G. Romfo 1, Kingzett 1, Worley 1). Rugby 7 (Welstad 2, Slaubaugh 2, Mueller 1, Walker 1, Foster 1).

Fargo South - 44, 30 - 74

Devils Lake - 26, 45 - 71

Fargo South (5-4) -- Arechigo 5 0-0 16, Steckler 6 3-6 15, Fullah 6 1-4 13, Kessel 5 2-3 12, Hendrickson 0 2-2 8, McGill 3 0-1 6, Enock 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 8-16 74.

Devils Lake (0-6) -- D. Hofstad 1 1-4 21, H. Hofstad 2 0-0 13, Newton 4 0-0 11, Heilman 3 1-2 7, Enget 3 1-2 7, Baeth 1 1-1 5, Gefroh 0 0-0 3, Bryce-Volk 1 0-0 2, Schneider 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-9 71.

3-pointers: Fargo South 4 (Arechigo 2, Hendrickson 2). Devils Lake 12 (D. Hofstad 6, H. Hofstad 3, Newton 1, Baeth 1, Gefroh 1).

Benson County - 19, 22, 13, 9 - 63

May-Port CG - 10, 10, 10, 11 - 41

Girls basketball

No. 2 Devils Lake - 51, 41 - 91

Fargo South - 37, 33 - 70

Benson County - 8, 12, 13, 23, 16 - 72

Richland - 15, 15, 13, 13, 8 - 64 OT

Nelson County - 63

Rolette/Wolford - 40

Girls Hockey

Fargo Davies - 6, 5, 4 - 15

Devils Lake - 1, 0, 0 - 1

Send your scores and stats to JGWilliams1@gannett.com.