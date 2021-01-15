Preps roundup: Jan. 14
Staff Report
Devils Lake Journal
Boys basketball
No. 8 Rugby - 21, 14, 15, 13 - 63
North Star - 14, 14, 14, 10 - 52
Rugby (8-1) -- Totals 17 11-22 63
North Star (4-5) -- D. Hagler 4 5-6 13, Nikolaisen 2 0-0 10, H. Hagler 4 1-2 9, P. Simon 3 0-0 9, Wagenman 2 0-0 7, K. Simon 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-8 52
3-pointers: Rugby 6, North Star 4 (Nikolaisen 2, Wagenman 1, P. Simon 1)
No. 5 Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Dakota Prairie (postponed due to weather concerns)
Girls basketball
Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 80
Warwick - 41
Harvey/Wells County - 7, 19, 18, 13 - 57
New Rockford-Sheyenne - 9, 4, 9, 12 - 34
Girls hockey
West Fargo vs. Devils Lake (postponed due to weather concerns)
Wrestling
West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Devils Lake (postponed due to weather concerns)
Send your stats and scores to JGWilliams1@gannett.com.