Preps roundup: Jan. 14

Staff Report
Devils Lake Journal
Boys basketball 

No. 8 Rugby - 21, 14, 15, 13 - 63 

North Star  - 14, 14, 14, 10 -  52 

Rugby (8-1) -- Totals 17 11-22 63 

North Star (4-5) -- D. Hagler 4 5-6 13, Nikolaisen 2 0-0 10, H. Hagler 4 1-2 9, P. Simon 3 0-0 9, Wagenman 2 0-0 7, K. Simon 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-8 52 

3-pointers: Rugby 6, North Star 4 (Nikolaisen 2, Wagenman 1, P. Simon 1) 

No. 5 Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Dakota Prairie (postponed due to weather concerns) 

Girls basketball 

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 80

Warwick - 41 

Harvey/Wells County - 7, 19, 18, 13 - 57 

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 9, 4, 9, 12 - 34 

Girls hockey 

West Fargo vs. Devils Lake (postponed due to weather concerns) 

Wrestling 

West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Devils Lake (postponed due to weather concerns) 

Send your stats and scores to JGWilliams1@gannett.com