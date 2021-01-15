Preps roundup: Jan. 14

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Boys basketball

No. 8 Rugby - 21, 14, 15, 13 - 63

North Star - 14, 14, 14, 10 - 52

Rugby (8-1) -- Totals 17 11-22 63

North Star (4-5) -- D. Hagler 4 5-6 13, Nikolaisen 2 0-0 10, H. Hagler 4 1-2 9, P. Simon 3 0-0 9, Wagenman 2 0-0 7, K. Simon 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-8 52

3-pointers: Rugby 6, North Star 4 (Nikolaisen 2, Wagenman 1, P. Simon 1)

No. 5 Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Dakota Prairie (postponed due to weather concerns)

Girls basketball

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 80

Warwick - 41

Harvey/Wells County - 7, 19, 18, 13 - 57

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 9, 4, 9, 12 - 34

Girls hockey

West Fargo vs. Devils Lake (postponed due to weather concerns)

Wrestling

West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Devils Lake (postponed due to weather concerns)

