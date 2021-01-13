Preps roundup: Jan. 12

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Boys basketball

New Rockford-Sheyenne (5-3, 2-0) - 73

Warwick (1-3, 0-1) - 43

Girls basketball

Dunseith - 15, 13, 20, 19 - 66

North Star - 15, 13, 16, 13 - 57

Dunseith (5-4, 2-0) -- K. Prouty 7 3-7 26, Strong 6 10-13 25, Davis 3 2-2 8, Longie 0 0-0 3, K. Prouty 1 0-0 2, Short 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 15-22 66

North Star (3-3, 1-1) -- Hagler 8 6-7 22, Nyhagen 2 4-4 17, Staus 5 1-1 11, Miller 1 0-1 4, Nicholas 1 0-0 2, Erickstad 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 12-15 57

3-pointers: Dunseith 5 (K. Prouty 3, Strong 1, Longie 1). North Star 3 (Nyhagen 3).

Four Winds/Minnewaukan (4-4, 1-0) - 56

Benson County (5-3, 2-1) - 51

No. 9 Langdon/Edmore/Munich (8-3, 2-0) - 63

St. John (3-3, 1-2) - 30

Harvey/Wells County (3-5, 1-1) - 49

Nelson County (4-4, 1-1) - 44

