Preps roundup: Jan. 11

Boys basketball

No. 5 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 23, 29, 13, 13 - 78

Cavalier - 11, 6, 15, 15 - 47

Girls basketball

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 15, 9, 21, 20 - 65

Dunseith - 11, 18, 18, 5 - 52

Four Winds/Minnewaukan (3-4, 0-0) -- 5 6-8 22, Dauphinais 7 1-2 21, Rainbow 4 4-6 12, Fassett 3 0-0 6, Yankton 1 0-0 2, Littleghost 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 11-16 65

Dunseith (4-4, 1-0) -- Prouty 5 3-3 19, Davis 4 3-3 12, Strong 2 1-2 11, Lafountain 0 0-0 9, Short 0 2-5 2. Totals 11 9-13 52.

3-pointers: Four Winds/Minnewaukan 4 (Dauphinais 2, Jackson 2). Dunseith 7 (Lafountain 3, Straong 2, Prouty 2)

No. 9 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 22, 23, 11, 8 - 64

Cavalier - 2, 4, 9, 4 - 19

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 25, 5, 19, 11 - 60

Rolette/Wolford - 8, 7, 3, 8 - 23

Nelson County - 20, 8, 13, 14 - 55

Rolla - 9, 14, 11, 8 - 42

Send your stats and scores to JGWilliams1@gannett.com.