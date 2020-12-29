SUBSCRIBE NOW
Preps roundup: Dec. 29

Staff reports
Devils Lake Journal
Boys basketball 

Fargo North - 29, 48 - 77

Devils Lake - 33, 35 - 68

Devils Lake (0-4) - Hofstad 2 4-5 17, Heilman 3 5-9 17, Hofstad 2 3-4 10, Bryce-Volk 1 0-0 8, Enget 2 2-2 6, Baeth 2 1-1 5, Schneider 0 0-0 3, Meyer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 15-21 68 

Fargo North (2-1) - Sem 2 7-13 20, Loberg 3 2-7 11, Armstrong 3 4-12 10, May 3 1-2 10, Manly 4 2-8 10, Schwartz 0 7-8 7, Carlson 3 0-0 6, Cody 0 0-0 3. Totals 18 23-50 77 

3-pointers: Devils Lake 9 (Hofstad 3, Heilman 2, Bryce-Volk 2, Schneider 1, Hofstad 1). Fargo North 6 (Sem 3, Loberg 1, Cody 1, May 1) 

RV Central Cass - 17, 14, 15, 10  - 56 (3-0) 

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 7, 21, 18, 14  - 55 (4-2) 

No. 3 Dickson Trinity - 18, 8, 19, 17 - 62 (5-1) 

No. 1 Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 9, 12, 17, 19 - 57 (2-1) 

Our Redeemers - 79 (3-2) 

North Star/Starkweather - 64 (1-3) 

Girls basketball 

No. 4 Devils Lake - 60, 45 - 105 

Fargo North - 18, 21 - 39 

Devils Lake (4-0) - Brown 6 1-1 22, Nelson 5 2-3 12, Martinson 5 2-3 12, Dahlen 5 1-2 11, Fee 4 1-1 11, Frelich 2 1-1 7, Krogfoss 3 1-1 7, Fritel 3 0-0 6, Barendt 2 1-1 5, Gourd 2 1-2 5, McLaurin 2 0-0 4, Frelich 0 0-0 3. Totals 39 9-17 105 

Fargo North (1-3) - Miller 6 4-5 16, Faulkner 0 1-2 4, Farnham 2 0-0 4, Carlson 0 0-0 3, Sanford 0 0-0 3, Hans 1 0-2 2, Hamner 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 2-2 2, Dirk 1 0-0 2, Skalicky 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 8-13 39 

3-pointers: Devils Lake 6 (Brown 3, Frelich 1, Frelich 1, Fee 1). Fargo North 3 (Carlson 1, Faulkner 1, Sanford 1)  

Central Cass - 14, 17, 18, 12 - 61 (4-0) 

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 2, 4, 6, 7 - 19 (2-2) 

No. 3 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 67 (3-2) 

Nelson County - 37 (2-1) 

Boys hockey 

Grafton - 2, 3, 2 - 7 

Devils Lake - 0, 1, 0 - 1 

Scoring: 1P 11:51 GPR ES G- 12 Caleb Hodny A - 09 Jackson Nelson, 1P 16:28 GPR PP G- 10 Ty Moe A- 09 Jackson Nelson 02 Riley Eide, 2P 1:58 GPR PP G- 19 Landon Carter A - 10 Ty Moe 02 Riley Eide, 2 8:01 GPR ES  G -19 Landon Carter, 2P 14:53 DL PP G - 15 Brendan Connor A - 04 Parker Swanson 13 Cody Zahn, 2P 16:56 GPR ES G- 11 L. Woinarowicz, 3P 6:48 GPR ES G- 09 Jackson Nelson A - 11 L. Woinarowicz 08 Landon Syrup, 3P 10:04 GPR ES G - 09 Jackson Nelson

Shots on goal 

Grafton - 13, 26, 19 - 58

Devils Lake - 8, 7, 7 - 22 

Saves 

DL Zach White 13-11, 26-23, 14-12 

DL Braden Schmidtz 5-5 

GPR Ryan O'Toole 8-8, 7-6, 7-7 

Girls hockey 

Mandan - 2 

Devils Lake - 1 

Wrestling 

Devils Lake - 36

GF Red River - 20 

120 Camden Larson (Grand Forks Red River) over Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) (MD 10-2)

126 Kaleb Schwandt (Devils Lake) over Unknown (For.)

138 Ethan Sprenger (Devils Lake) over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) (Fall 2:45)

145 Colton Young (Devils Lake) over Kelly Middleton (Grand Forks Red River) (Fall 1:24)

152 Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) over Unknown (For.)

160 James Charboneau (Devils Lake) over Unknown (For.)

182 Brayden Cunningham (Grand Forks Red River) over Unknown (For.)

195 Jacob Votava (Grand Forks Red River) over Unknown (For.)

220 Joey Heiser (Devils Lake) over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) (Fall 0:26)