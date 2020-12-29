Preps roundup: Dec. 29
Boys basketball
Fargo North - 29, 48 - 77
Devils Lake - 33, 35 - 68
Devils Lake (0-4) - Hofstad 2 4-5 17, Heilman 3 5-9 17, Hofstad 2 3-4 10, Bryce-Volk 1 0-0 8, Enget 2 2-2 6, Baeth 2 1-1 5, Schneider 0 0-0 3, Meyer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 15-21 68
Fargo North (2-1) - Sem 2 7-13 20, Loberg 3 2-7 11, Armstrong 3 4-12 10, May 3 1-2 10, Manly 4 2-8 10, Schwartz 0 7-8 7, Carlson 3 0-0 6, Cody 0 0-0 3. Totals 18 23-50 77
3-pointers: Devils Lake 9 (Hofstad 3, Heilman 2, Bryce-Volk 2, Schneider 1, Hofstad 1). Fargo North 6 (Sem 3, Loberg 1, Cody 1, May 1)
RV Central Cass - 17, 14, 15, 10 - 56 (3-0)
New Rockford-Sheyenne - 7, 21, 18, 14 - 55 (4-2)
No. 3 Dickson Trinity - 18, 8, 19, 17 - 62 (5-1)
No. 1 Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 9, 12, 17, 19 - 57 (2-1)
Our Redeemers - 79 (3-2)
North Star/Starkweather - 64 (1-3)
Girls basketball
No. 4 Devils Lake - 60, 45 - 105
Fargo North - 18, 21 - 39
Devils Lake (4-0) - Brown 6 1-1 22, Nelson 5 2-3 12, Martinson 5 2-3 12, Dahlen 5 1-2 11, Fee 4 1-1 11, Frelich 2 1-1 7, Krogfoss 3 1-1 7, Fritel 3 0-0 6, Barendt 2 1-1 5, Gourd 2 1-2 5, McLaurin 2 0-0 4, Frelich 0 0-0 3. Totals 39 9-17 105
Fargo North (1-3) - Miller 6 4-5 16, Faulkner 0 1-2 4, Farnham 2 0-0 4, Carlson 0 0-0 3, Sanford 0 0-0 3, Hans 1 0-2 2, Hamner 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 2-2 2, Dirk 1 0-0 2, Skalicky 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 8-13 39
3-pointers: Devils Lake 6 (Brown 3, Frelich 1, Frelich 1, Fee 1). Fargo North 3 (Carlson 1, Faulkner 1, Sanford 1)
Central Cass - 14, 17, 18, 12 - 61 (4-0)
New Rockford-Sheyenne - 2, 4, 6, 7 - 19 (2-2)
No. 3 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 67 (3-2)
Nelson County - 37 (2-1)
Boys hockey
Grafton - 2, 3, 2 - 7
Devils Lake - 0, 1, 0 - 1
Scoring: 1P 11:51 GPR ES G- 12 Caleb Hodny A - 09 Jackson Nelson, 1P 16:28 GPR PP G- 10 Ty Moe A- 09 Jackson Nelson 02 Riley Eide, 2P 1:58 GPR PP G- 19 Landon Carter A - 10 Ty Moe 02 Riley Eide, 2 8:01 GPR ES G -19 Landon Carter, 2P 14:53 DL PP G - 15 Brendan Connor A - 04 Parker Swanson 13 Cody Zahn, 2P 16:56 GPR ES G- 11 L. Woinarowicz, 3P 6:48 GPR ES G- 09 Jackson Nelson A - 11 L. Woinarowicz 08 Landon Syrup, 3P 10:04 GPR ES G - 09 Jackson Nelson
Shots on goal
Grafton - 13, 26, 19 - 58
Devils Lake - 8, 7, 7 - 22
Saves
DL Zach White 13-11, 26-23, 14-12
DL Braden Schmidtz 5-5
GPR Ryan O'Toole 8-8, 7-6, 7-7
Girls hockey
Mandan - 2
Devils Lake - 1
Wrestling
Devils Lake - 36
GF Red River - 20
120 Camden Larson (Grand Forks Red River) over Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) (MD 10-2)
126 Kaleb Schwandt (Devils Lake) over Unknown (For.)
138 Ethan Sprenger (Devils Lake) over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) (Fall 2:45)
145 Colton Young (Devils Lake) over Kelly Middleton (Grand Forks Red River) (Fall 1:24)
152 Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) over Unknown (For.)
160 James Charboneau (Devils Lake) over Unknown (For.)
182 Brayden Cunningham (Grand Forks Red River) over Unknown (For.)
195 Jacob Votava (Grand Forks Red River) over Unknown (For.)
220 Joey Heiser (Devils Lake) over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) (Fall 0:26)