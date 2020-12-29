Devils Lake girls pass century mark in win over Fargo North

Jared Marshall

For the Devils Lake Journal

Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Fargo North, the Devils Lake head coach Justin Klein knew he wanted to dictate the pace and tempo of the game. That is exactly what they did against Fargo North Tuesday.

“We are looking to push the ball and score in transition,” Klein said

Using 24 first half transition points and 41 points off the transition in the game, No. 4 Devils Lake (4-0) would dominate the Fargo North (1-3) by the final score of 105-39.

The first half was all the difference in the game. Despite getting off to a 20-7 start in the first eight minutes, Klein said he was unhappy with the way things were going and took a timeout.

“We got off to a slow start. I thought we weren’t as sharp as we could have been to start the game," Klein said.

After the timeout, the Firebirds heard the message loud and clear. They would rip off a 20-2 run over the next five minutes that would give them a 40-9 lead. The lead would continue to grow over the last seven minutes of the half, with the Firebirds never tapping the breaks. Aided by 25 first half Fargo North turnovers that would turn into 33 points, Devils Lake would go into the half with a 60-18 lead.

The large lead afforded Klein the ability to go deep into his bench. All 13 players that suited up for the Firebirds saw the floor. However, the message from Klein would stay the same no matter who was on the floor, “push the ball.” Coming out of the break, Devils Lake would increase their lead 77-23 forcing a Fargo North timeout with 12 minutes to play.

For the past few seasons, Devils Lake has sported one of the fastest and highest-scoring offenses in the state. This would be the first time this year that offense would break the 100-point mark in their 105-39 win over the Spartans. Devils Lake had balanced scoring throughout the contest, with senior Ramsey Brown leading the way with 22 points. Senior Jailyn Martinson had 12 points for Devils Lake and junior Erica Nelson would come off the bench and chip in 12 points as well. Of the 13 players that saw the floor 12 of them would score.

The Fargo North Spartans would be led by junior Grace Miller in scoring, she would finish with 16 points.

“Once we got over our slow start I was happy with the way we played. It was good we were able to get some of our younger players in on the action,” Klein said. “We are going to have to be sharp heading into our game next week.”

Next week, the Firebirds will head to Fargo Davies for a No. 4 vs. No. 2 in the state showdown with the Eagles on January 5th.