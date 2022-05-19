Letter to the Editor: Lloyd Omdahl- The irony of it all

Devils Lake Journal

Dear Editor,

In response to Lloyd Omdahl’s opinion article. I find it ironic that he mentions the ND Mill and Elevator. He could have mentioned the Bank of North Dakota too. Both are state owned (that is, communist) businesses. Why should we fear Fufeng Group’s investment in our state when we have such a long and prosperous history of socialism?

Tim Smith, Fargo

