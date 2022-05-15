Letter to the editor: I'm for measure No. 1
Devils Lake Journal
Dear Editor,
I'm for Measure No. 1 to maintain th Extension in Ramsey County. This is the no tax increase for 4-h programs, crops and gardening, livestock, health, and nutrition. Being a former 4-H person myself, I believe for these reasons we should vote for this measure on June 14,
Sincerely
Rondney Brown, Crary
