Letter to the Editor - Foster Care Month

Dear Editor,

It is Foster Care Awareness Month and although we highlight this in the month of May, we shed light on Foster Care every day of the year. Nexus-PATH foster families across North Dakota provide quality care to children in the foster care system, showing commitment through the ups and downs life may bring.

Nexus-PATH seeks foster families, with the greatest need for families who can care for teenagers and sibling groups. If full time foster care is not a good fit for your family at this time, we also offer a part time mentoring program where your family can provide mentoring and respite to families at risk in your community. Consider joining our mission to support children and families who need us. Call 877-766-PATH or visit NexusPATH.org to learn more.

We are thankful to all foster parents for providing safe and loving homes, and for our generous and supportive community.

Clete Winkelmann, Fargo