Letter to Editor: Thank You to Teachers

Devils Lake Journal

Dear Editor,

Every May, we celebrate and honor teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week for their commitment to our students.

As we begin May, I want to take a moment to say thank you and tell our teachers how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication. Teachers are the backbone of our district. They play a vital role in the success of our students’ and it is their dedication to their profession and our students that makes them so important.

They are making a difference, through public education, in every student’s life by educating them so they can accomplish whatever he or she may choose to do in life. They are truly amazing and continue to influence the world in the most remarkable way possible – educating the next generation.

With Teacher Appreciation week on May 2nd - May 6th, please join me in recognizing the tremendous impact teachers make, the futures that they help build, and the support they provide on a daily basis. I know how hard they work and I want to thank each and every one of them for everything they do to create a better future.

Thank you for teaching. #gofirebirds

Sincerely,

Matt Bakke, Superintendent, Devils Lake Public Schools