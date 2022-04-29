Letter to the editor: North Dakota is leading the way

Devils Lake Journal

Dear Editor,

Current gas prices show us that America needs an all-of-the-above energy strategy to address our nation’s energy needs, and North Dakota is leading the way.

In addition to having many fossil fuel resources, the state has an abundance of renewable energy. In fact, renewable energy sources like hydropower, wind, and solar now supply nearly 40% of the energy generated in North Dakota. Renewable energy development is a win-win. It will spur economic growth, bolster local businesses, and create jobs. Developing renewable energy will also make America energy independent, which will strengthen our national defense.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer has been a leader on an all-of-the-above strategy for energy, and he should be applauded for it. It’s exactly what our country needs right now.

Sincerely,

Jacob Gregor, Minneapolis