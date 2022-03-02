Letter to the Editor: Holodomor

Devils Lake Journal

Dear Editor,

North Dakota is home to a significant number of ethnic Germans from Russia. As numerous as our Norwegians, these Germans were invited to settle in Ukraine in the 18th and 19th centuries by Catherine the Great and Alexander II of the Russian Empire. Though many emigrated to our great Nation, many did not. Those who stayed were forced to endure war, communism, Purges, and the Holodomor. Many perished.

The Holodomor (1932-1933), Ukrianian for death by hunger, is just what it sounds like – a famine. However, this was no ordinary famine, it was a targeted famine focusing on Ukrainians and Germans from Russia, resulting in 3.5 million deaths. What made this famine into a genocide was the Soviets coming onto farms, pointing guns (shooting liberally) and “collectivizing” family food stores, animals, and livelihoods – leaving in the Red Army’s wake nothing but hunger and death.

Given the invasion of Ukraine, the time is proper to designate the Holodomor as a genocide perpetrated by the Soviet Union. Denying this event is paramount to accepting and perpetuating the Soviet false narrative at home. The Holodomor did happen, and we owe history our honesty. We owe nothing to Russia, and the political capital has aligned to finally make this small but meaning gesture on a state and federal level. I urge our leaders to act by designating he Holodomor as a genocide and recognize the forth Saturday of November as Holodomor Remembrance Day.

Dylan Moser, Devils Lake