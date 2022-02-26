A Movement Underway

Gary Emineth

Guest Columnist

I have a confession to make. I didn’t see it coming.

There’s something going on in North Dakota that deserves attention.

As re-organized districts across the state meet to acquaint themselves with new names and faces, borders and boundaries, common ground is emerging. People are done with sitting at home and complaining about what’s been done and are gathering together to make their voices heard.

Status quo and business as usual isn’t good enough. And the people showing up at re-org and endorsing conventions are not the just the “regulars”’ or the “establishment.”

They are people who’ve never been involved before. Most of them would call themselves conservatives and qualify that label with a sentence, “I’m not really interested in politics, but the way things are going in this country under the current administration…I feel I had no choice.”

This is bigger than a group of disgruntled Trumpers or a perceived ruckus started by a few legislators in the Bastiat Caucus (as far as I know – no longer exists) (Soon I am going to write about Frederic Bastiat – he is right about a lot of things).

This is grassroots America reaching into the hiways and byways. These are farmers, ranchers, coal miners and small businessman and moms and dads who care enough to learn the process.

No better evidence of that sentiment than the crowds standing for the better part of an hour to get into the Hazen community center in District 33. Over 400 people showed up to cast their votes for state legislative candidates and to hear first-hand from statewide candidates.

The meeting stretched on into the wee hours—as a former state chairmen, the last time I saw this was when Obama organized the Republican party in 2008 and the Tea Party took root! There was plenty of push back by the Rockefeller Republicans then as it will be now.

When it was all said and done, the people had spoken. There were no raised voices and though a bit unorganized (due to crowd size), no arguments from any in attendance about the credibility of the outcome.

And I have another confession to make: I have friends in several camps besides Conservatives (Including: Bastiat Caucus, Rockefeller Republicans, Democrats…). Having talked to some of them, they seem to be as caught off guard as I.

So imagine my surprise when I caught an article in the Inforum online from a so-called conservative blogger. It sounded like what I had attended was a pre-meditated hostile takeover of the party. The column appears to be a case of someone with an agenda different than reporting what actually happened.

Soo (and this is where I often get in trouble!) I shot the person who concocted this scenario and told him flat out what I thought…

That he was dead wrong.

That his presence at an event was a good idea before such articles are written.

That he is not qualified or invited by conservatives like myself to define the word Conservative.

The district has a right to nominate through their delegate process any candidate they like.

He called me immediately, so I knew I’d hit a nerve. He was mad. Angry. Yelling. Calling me a liar. Saying I was part of the problem.

Then he called me a liar again and I hung up on him.

I think from now on I’ll call him "Angry Bird".

I intend to catalogue the journey of this movement and articulate as best I can – where the conservative movement might be headed.