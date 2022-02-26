Faye Harris

Guest Columnist

Habit or Addiction?

According to old Dan Webster an addiction is “to become totally dependent on something...knowingly”. A habit, this dear man tells us is, “An unconscious pattern.” I’m not sure which of these words best describes the early morning walk I find myself doing.

Before I begin though, to explain the automatic thing my legs do most mornings, I’d like to ask “What is your biggest dream?”

A doctor acquaintance of mine recently asked me that question. He was serious.

He then went on to tell me his wife had just said her biggest dream was to lose the 40 extra pounds that had planted itself on her thighs since COVID had caused her to stay away from large gatherings. “It came in uninvited,” she went on in explanation, “With no invitation from me. And, where things are planted, they tend to grow.”

He told her she’d have to make it a habit to exercise every day and to begin munching on salads instead of her much loved chocolate chip cookies...if she wanted to eject her unwelcome visitors.

“I’ve heard,” the doctor’s wife told him, “that to make anything a habit it must be repeated for 30 days in a row. So, I’ll walk for 30 days and restrict my intake of cookies to two a day.”

“That won’t work,” I informed him. “A habit must become an addiction in order for her weight to leave its current quarters...with no forwarding address labeled with your wife’s name on it.”

“So,” the man laughed...””the patient is telling the doctor what needs to be done.”

”I’m old enough to be your mother and remember the old saying ‘mother knows best’.” I explained. It was then I told him about the episode with my legs that I’m about to tell you:

My legs appear to have a mind of their own. Now, it has been years, not 30 days since I began my walking routine. After 30 days what should have developed into a habit needed a bit more stern direction. Every day I would note each mile marker along the road side. They told me the distance and the success my walk was taking.

After walking the ¾ of a mile from my home to the main road...I would see mile marker 16. By following this marker to 17, then 18 I knew I had trod the required two miles...and turned around to retrace my steps. It just became what I did each morning. (I never went around the world in 80 days...but surely I have walked that far in 80 years!)

This pattern has now established itself so securely with my legs that...one day I decided to shorten the route a bit...take a short cut...get home early.

While my mind was busy making plans of things I would do with the extra time I would have on this day...a sudden alertness entered my brain. The cause for vigilance was mile marker l8. All on their own

my legs had ignored my plans and had completed their regular route. I turned around and headed for home.

This day’s activity during my walk has led me to believe that for me...my legs had unconsciously become addicted to taking care of my daily exercise. They were just doing what my brain had programmed them to do.

The next time (I have decided) my young, whipper-snapper of a doctor asks me what my biggest dream is...I’ll freely admit most of us are not as in control of things as we think we are. There’s just too much of our life that we live on automatic...that a lot of our actions take care of themselves. Look at a crying baby...someone just automatically thinks, ‘change the diaper or warm the bottle of formula’. When we come to a ‘stop’ sign...the old foot just takes over hitting the brake...without our having to think. One gets up in the a.m. and removes their nightwear...then puts on clothing suitable for the day’s activities...whether it’s dressing for church or school or for going out to dig a ditch.

They say old habits die hard. I choose to believe old habits are just replaced by the assigning of various parts of our anatomy so that all our physical needs are taken care of. At least that’s the way I felt as I potty trained my children...so they could take care of that need themselves. NOW that was a time when one of my dreams really did come true. When that habit of mine saw its expiration date...

So...to Mr. Webster I must say, “Thank you for your book that at least teaches us the meaning of words as you saw them. It’s fine to allow us to borrow the definition of a word so often...that it becomes a habit to recall it But perhaps, as a writer I have just become addicted to seeing things a bit differently than you did when you authored a book that is found in most classrooms. You know what they say, the more things change...the more they remain the same. However, your book still hasn’t allowed me to know whether or not my legs are addicted to their daily chore...or whether it has just become...a habit.”