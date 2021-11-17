Letter to the Editor: Problem with Postal Service in Devils Lake

Devils Lake Journal

Dear Editor,

For anyone living in what that post office calls city route 1, consisting of 5th st ne thru 1st st ne, we have not been getting mail since Friday, November 12th thru Tuesday, November 16th.

The regular letter carrier transferred to Rugby. The post office has been unable to hire anyone to carry this route so consequently our mail has been sitting in the post office with no

One casing it up. This is a result of the post office reducing the starting wage and no benefits for the first year. No one wants to brave the elements for this lack of salary and benefits.

I have worked for the post office for 20 years as a carrier and clerk and this situation has never happened before.

Marvin Mead, Devils Lake, Retired Postal Employee