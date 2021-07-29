Devils Lake Journal welcomes new journalist to the team

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Devils Lake Journal has a fresh face joining the ranks of the historic establishment as John B. Crane begins his tenure as sports and general assignment reporter.

Crane takes over from previous sports reporter Jack Williams, who recently took over as sports reporter for Tallahassee Democrat. Crane will take on the sports division as well as other non-sports assignments in the area.

Prior to stepping into the role, Crane attended Northern Arizona University, where he received his Bachelors of Arts in Criminal Justice and Journalism in May of 2020.

Crane has been a contributing writer for local publications in Colorado since his graduation until joining Devils Lake Journal this month.

"One key life lesson is to follow your dream," Crane said. "I have figured out my dream and that is to be a journalist."

However, Crane did not recognize his love for journalism right away In fact, it was not until his junior year of college that Crane involved himself in the journalism program. Right off the bat, Crane he involved himself in as many media activities as possible. Over his final two years at NAU, Crane not only worked with the school paper, but co-hosted shows on KJACK Radio, sports anchored for NAZ Today and became a broadcast technician for NAU-TV.

Crane said that, in the end his dream job is to be an NFL sports journalist, and he is happy to start his journalism journey here at Devils Lake Journal, where he believes community is first.

"I grew up in a smaller community," Crane said. "I believe in community news."

NAU Sports Adviser Rory Faust said, Crane was passionate about his craft, putting the maximum effort into every project he tackled and working hard to tell compelling stories that resonate with his audience.

"He cares deeply about his work and his community, and it shows, Faust said.

From his interaction with Crane, Faust said he believes the publication and community will be pleased with their new reporter. and that they were getting, "an extremely talented and dedicated sports reporter," who is versatile through his honed his storytelling skills through hosting TV sports shows, calling radio play-by-play, and writing in-depth feature stories.

Brian Rackham, director of NAU Media Innovation Center, said the community is not only getting a capable worker, but an eager journalist who wants to learn even more.

“John is a very hard-working, determined journalist whose love of sports shows in everything he does," Rackham said. "He knows what he wants to do, and does the work to get there.”

David Harpster, a teacher at NAU, said he saw a journalist who emphasized on the facts first. Harpster believes Crane will continue to show these traits as he covers his new community.

"In this 'hot-take' era that often glorifies the loudest voices and ignores context, John was practically an old-soul who relied on logic and facts," Harpster said. “Given all that, I have no doubt Johnny will excel in his new position in Devils Lake.”

Devils Lake Journal Managing Editor William Boyer said, even during the interview process, Crane showed he had a, "community first" attitude and an ethical un biased approached to journalism. Boyer said that Crane was willing and eager to jump into all areas of the editorial realm from sports to lifestyles and showed a refreshing team spirit attitude.

"John's first day he was bounding with energy and was already hitting the ground running and wanting to write stories before he even had his computer going," Boyer said. "I am very excited to have him on board and look forward to seeing him work with the community and he begins he journalism career."

John Crane can be reached at jcrane@gannett.com. To reach K. William Boyer, managing editor, contact kboyer@gannett.com or call 701-662-2127, ext 103.