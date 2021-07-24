Fast track to turmoil

Dr. Glenn Mollette

Local Columnist

A happy and secure life does not mean immediate gratification.

We have heard these words before, “I want it all and I want it now.” Wanting the things of life as quickly as possible is natural. Some climb the career ladder quickly achieving epic heights at young ages. Many burn the candle at both ends in order to have the biggest house the finance company will allow. Some want to have a certain number of children by a certain age along with a mega career, housing, cars and all that a segment of society considers successful.

However, is your mental sanity worth the stress of all that it usually takes to get as much and as fast as you can? The common consensus by many is, “I don’t want to wait until I’m old to have a nice house.” Or, “I don’t want to wait to enjoy the finer things of life.”

An old acquaintance bought an expensive house in California a few years back and remarked, “I couldn’t wait to get into that incredible house and then I couldn’t wait until we sold it.” Another friend remarked, “The greatest day in my life was when I bought my boat and the second greatest day was when I sold it.” Our view of life’s wants and needs change throughout life. We look at some things as if we can’t live until we get them. After awhile we realize life was simpler and more manageable before we had them.

Consider pacing yourself. Remember this word as much as possible – afford. Try to buy, drive and live with the afford word as your ongoing theme. If you can’t afford it you certainly don’t need it, whatever it is. Don’t overbuy on your house. Buy what you can afford now and maybe soon you can sell and buy greater. If you are living beyond what you can afford you will end up losing ground. Getting behind with making payments on property or having to file bankruptcy will only put the things you want out of reach. Destroying your credit rating only dismantles what you will want to buy next.

So, take your time. Trying to spend more and buy more than you can afford does not make you a greater person in anyone’s minds or eyes. Keep in mind that it’s your life and there’s nothing better than living life with peace of mind. If you can be comfortable, eat well and have a good daily life of health then what more do you really want? If you want more, then take your time, do good and more will probably become available to you. The wisdom writer of Proverbs said in 15:16, “Better a little with fear of the Lord than great wealth with turmoil.”

