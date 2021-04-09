'Gone but never forgotten'; In memory: Nelda Greene and Marty Boyer

Losing family members is a hard thing no matter how you look at it. Recently my family said goodbye to two people they cherished very much.

At the end of last year, shortly before I came to Devils Lake, my family lost my Uncle Marty, after a brief struggle to Cancer. Marty had served in the military for a number of years and afterwards as a airplane mechanic for the government. Losing him was a very surreal experience for me and was made even more surreal by the fact that I preformed his funeral service and then within a few weeks packed up and moved away to start a new position away from everyone I knew.

Thinking back on my uncle’s life, his travels and his adventures, I smile at the unsurpassed legacy he left as a warrior. Marty was as stubborn as a mule at times. But he was giving to a fault, caring, a natural born leader, and could be a guide and a friend when you needed it. He was truly one of a kind. He left a lasting impression on me as a person and I think about him everyday.

This year, my family again lost another cherished person by the loss of a cousin, Nelda Greene. Nelda was a funny, caring, loving soul who was one of those people who you could describe as a “fount of wisdom” paired with a “wicked sense of humor.” Nelda had a fighter spirit and spent years as a single parent working to bring up her children and even after they were grown, she decided to continue to work because she enjoyed it.

One of Nelda’s best loved pastime’s were shopping, and she and my grandmother would enjoy going to shopping centers all over the panhandle of Florida and into neighboring Alabama, spending hours shopping and enjoying each others company. Nelda was not only a loving family member for my grandmother; she was a blessing to her.

Nelda loved having family functions at her home, and as a large family, I can relish in the stories the family shares of many happy times of festivities held in her home that were filled with love, warmth and comfort.

Yes, losing loved ones are hard, no matter how you look at it, but I am comforted knowing that even though they may no longer physically be with us, we will never forget them as long as their spirits live on with in our hearts.

I think back to an old lyric I remember, which goes: “Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep….do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die.”

So here is to you Nelda Greene and Marty Boyer, gone but never forgotten.

