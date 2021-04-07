Hodus Says….

Bill Hodous

Unbelievable how fast the year is moving and now into the planting season, it would appear. Are you all ready for that time of year? Along with the planting season also comes the vulnerability of dry conditions and wild fires. We always witness news and wild fires creating severe damage across a wide area, well the same holds true here as well. This past week one fire, south of Devils Lake, spread into a farm site and, not sure of how much damage, but created a heart break loss for one family burning down their home and other farm property. Sunday I could not but help notice the fires that were seemingly along roads appearing like they were set by something. Why would people do that? During times of stress, Dry, lets advocate for kindness and safety for all.

Did you get your potatoes planted on Good Friday? For the first time in many years I did not and the only reason I can come up with is laziness. My garden is not ready to plant but tearing trees down and un-levelness makes it really not ready for something permanent. Time to get the yard ready for grass after tearing some spruce trees down and removing our pound. A few more trees to remove and ready for a new look in the back yard. It seems my work load has grown to a point of looking like no return this spring.

A project coming this spring is the planting of new trees, in our yard, and deciding what tree/trees to plant. I thought I had my mind made up and two things happened: the spring dryness conditions and the changing of my mind of what I thought I wanted to plant. Then coming into play is Deb asking why this tree and not something different. My original thought was to plant a tree called Dakota Pinnacle and switched from that as this is a beautiful birch tree but the spread is only about 8-10 feet causing me to plant more trees (8) in a row to cover the north side of our yard. Then I started looking for those trees and found they are pretty expensive and not always so easy to find. Then I switched to a hackberry as they are better in dry conditions but their spread gets to about 30-35 feet leaving me to only plant 2 in this space. I need more of a fence type tree to help stop the cold winter winds. Still debating but will come up with a plan soon as we could be planting trees right now.

Planting trees makes me think of planting and pruning. If you have a tree that needs pruning we are fast running out of time to prune our trees. We should have done that process before bud break but if done soon we still have time to get that done. Look for any crossing branches and branches/limbs that are growing out of proportion and clean them up. Fruit trees in particular, when done pruning, you should be able to look through the tree when fully leafed. Good air movement helps eliminate Apple scab and other type of scab affecting trees to not only fruit trees.

On Friday, March 19, U.S. and Chinese trade officials concluded “tough and direct” talks in Anchorage, Alaska.

The two days of meetings did not yield any diplomatic breakthroughs, as expected. “We expected to have tough and direct talks on a wide range of issues, and that’s exactly what we had,” said White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan. The talks yielded not diplomatic breakthroughs, as expected, but the bitter rivalry on display suggested the two countries had little common ground to reset relations that have sunk to the lowest level in decades.

