Witnesses who go and tell

Sarah Dixon Young

When being questioned by a federal investigator, I quickly realized that he didn’t want my opinions. He merely needed to know what I had seen and heard.

As he wrote it down in his notebook, he reviewed the exact wording of all that I had heard. It was intimidating! I wanted to make sure I got it right, exactly as I had heard it.

When John the Baptist sent his followers to ask Jesus, “Are you the one who is to come?”

“Jesus answered them, ‘Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind receive their sight and the lame walk, lepers are cleansed and the deaf hear, and the dead are raised up, and the poor have Good News preached to them. And blessed is the one who is not offended by Me.”

Several weeks ago, at bedtime, one of my children asked me, “Mama, why don’t we see miracles anymore?”

I asked my child to elaborate. “You know, like lame people walking and blind people seeing.”

I don’t know the full theological answer to that question, and at bedtime, my mental resource pool is very shallow.

But I said, “I think we do. Every time I choose to obey God’s word instead of sinning, I am like a blind man who can see.”

Jesus met temptation from Satan with God’s word. If I do the same, I am full of the power that Jesus had! That’s a miracle.

Every time you remember “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and it keeps you from slapping your sister in anger, a miracle has occurred. Every time you’re tempted to tell a little white lie (is there such a thing?) and you remember, “Thou shalt not lie,” a victory has been won. You used to be lame, but now, you’re living like a walking man!

When we worship together with other believers, we are a room full of seeing, walking, leaping, singing people telling the story of what we have seen and heard. We have seen the Lord give us the power to resist temptation and live boldly in His power. We have heard His Word empower us with joy, hope, and love even in unlovely circumstances. We have felt the comfort of His presence and know that we are not alone.

And when our friends, family, co-workers, and strangers come to us like federal investigators, we must be careful to tell them exactly what we have seen and heard. So much more powerful than our opinions, our witness will hold up in court.

As His witnesses, we must go to all the world, telling them exactly what we have seen and heard. As we think of it, we will marvel at the miraculous way He has intervened in our lives and changed us to be more like Him.

That’s a miracle.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our Twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!