Reader Feedback: Congressman introduces Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act

DEVILS LAKE- Recently Devils Lake Journal published an article about congress introducing the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act to authorize the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline which would declare that a Presidential permit is not required to construct the pipeline, a move made following President Biden’s decision to rescind the border crossing permit.

We wanted to know what readers thought of this legislation and here is what you said!

Oralia Diaz said the legislation was, “Beating a dead horse - new energy is being developed- oil is DED - none of these 5000 or 50000 or watever absurd number is TEMPORARY- this industry depends on new lines being built every 2-3 years- it’s not viable. We need infrastructure building - that would put more people to work for longer periods and increase our GPD - re train and re direct those workers to building for the future not the short term.”

Simon Thomas said, “Unbelieveable, "I'm not getting my way, so I'm gonna make it a law.”

Brian Campbell said, “The north dakota republicans, what a joke.

Julie Davis said, “Mother Earth must be so proud.”

Gary Brown said, “Chinese Communist Biden approval is not needed to construct a pipeline, period. His policy has cost 1.4 million American jobs already and Canada is upset. Displaced workers will not be working in mines or building solar panels, a stupid solution by DemoncRATs. Hope you democrats enjoy your $6.00 a gallon gas and middle east imports.”

