Letter to the editor: Passing HB 1441, Paid Family Leave, would be a great start.

Devils Lake Journal

To the editor,

This past year will be remembered for quite a long time, and not necessarily in a good way. At a time when families most wanted to be together – to help care for sick relatives – many were unable to do so.

More:Letter to the Editor: Wear your mask

It doesn’t take a pandemic to cause disruptions in our lives, though.

Even before COVID, almost half of North Dakota’s workforce was unable to earn a single sick day, leaving them to choose between keeping their jobs or taking care of a parent, spouse, or child when illness hit. With 11,000 babies born every year in our state, new moms and dads often face the same choice as caregivers.

More:Letter to the Editor: Mayors encourage legislature to reject HCR 3007

We can change that, however. Legislators are again debating a Paid Family Leave bill this year. The bill is HB 1441 and it offers a voluntary, not mandatory, paid family leave program that would help employees replace lost wages if they need time off from work to take care of a new baby or a sick family member.

More:Letter to the Editor: Senior Transit travesty

More and more states are looking into this idea. Just about all the other developed countries in the world already have it. It’s a pro-family bill that will help thousands of North Dakotans when they need to be with family.

Let’s respond to 2020 by doing the right things in 2021. Passing HB 1441, Paid Family Leave, would be a great start.

Melissa Gjellstad, Grand Forks

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!