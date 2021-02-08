SUBSCRIBE NOW
OPINION

Letter to the Editor: Senior Transit travesty

Devils Lake Journal

To the editor:

On 2/3/2921 I went to the Memorial building in Devils Lake by taking Senior transit at 10:30 am per appointment. The doors weren't opened yet and it was 20 below wind chill factor.

There were several people waiting to be let in. Nobody came to opened the doors. I waited for at least 15 minutes, and finally called 911 because we were cold and desperate. The police contacted someone in the building.

I was cold and furious. The National Guards were helpful and courteous. However, whoever organize this clinic should be ashamed of themselves. It seem rediculous to go for a life saving vaccine only to died from pneumonia.

Susan Otto, Devils Lake 

