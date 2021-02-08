From the Editor: Bringing local to you, but with a twist

It has officially been a month since I came to Devils Lake and took the helm on editorship of Devils Lake Journal. Since that time I have been blessed and privileged to meet many wonderful people in the community and become involved in several different aspects and dealings with the community.

I want to take a moment to say thank you for your enthusiastic and warm response and support to the paper since my arrival. I have received many compliments and letters of appreciation in the past month. But I only take a small percentage of the credit. The paper is seeing new life and a ton of locally generated content and support and it is largely thanks to you! As I stated upon and even before my arrival, this is your paper and I am happy to see that you are feeling like your voices are being heard!

I wanted to share with the readers that over the next several months the paper will continue to revamp and reimage and try different things as we continue to find the best ways to bring you local news and more interesting news. While we are getting more news than we can possible fit in the print edition, we encourage everyone who can to subscribe to Devils Lake Journal’s e-edition where you can get the print edition online as well as see news breaking local news that you may not see in the print edition.

One question that was asked to me was, “why was the sport section changed up to put more focus on one team in every edition instead of just multiple team recaps?”

GREAT QUESTION!

The answer is we are changing how we are covering high school sports. We are still at games but providing coverage in different ways. That includes writing more about people, trends, breaking news.

As the world of journalism and news media in general changes, so we here at Devils Lake Journal must as well. The change itself is neither a good or bad thing, it is simply the facts. As such, we are using our websites and social media platforms to enhance our coverage with photo galleries and highlight videos to give readers different types and more in-depth types of coverage. Now, there is where the positive note is!

By subscribing to be an online member, you will be only increasing the type of coverage you already get!

Right now, you can get three months of online service for only 1 dollar, really that is not bad if you think about it. How many people remember the iTunes store? Well one song costs usually more than that now! You can get access to our entire sight for three months for less than the price of a one song download!

I would encourage anyone and everyone to get a subscription to DLJ in print and I am still an advocate for keeping print alive. But I am also a big advocate to the growing audience of our digital service and encourage you to subscribe to get even opportunities to celebrate your community shout outs, submit your candid cameras, be on the look out for the latest in the Keystone Pipeline situation, and find out exactly what the school district and the county continued COVID guidelines are as they are happening. You don’t have to wait for Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday to roll around.

By the way, all you puzzle, crosswords and comic lovers… did you know you can get access to a bunch of puzzles online by subscribing?

Already, thanks to your interest in the revamping and content, the numbers of viewers at the website have dramatically increased over the last month and continue to rise. Please help me continue to show that Devils Lake is an important landmark in our nation and let the name Devils Lake reach across every corner of the U.S. Subscribe today!

As always, If I can ever be of any help, or if you have any questions, suggestions or concerns, I’m always here to speak with you.

Stay safe and look forward to speaking with you soon!

- K. William Boyer

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

