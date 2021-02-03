Letter to the Editor: Wear your mask

Devils Lake Journal

To the Editor:

During the pandemic and as health officials have recommended, I wear a mask to protect you. Why don't you think my life is valuable enough to wear yours to protect me?

Ron Bommersbach, Devils Lake

