“Let the good times roll!” Staring off the New Year with a bang at Devils Lake Journal

Alright readers, I’m finally here! It has been a wonderful welcome by the Devils Lake Journal. The Ramsey County and Devils Lake area is a beautiful and interesting place. I am very much looking forward to digging in and revamping and reimaging the journal.

First, let me say I am looking forward to getting the paper to be more community oriented with more contributions form the community by way of pictures, articles, press releases and opinion letters and columns. We have already been getting several pictures from the community as well as a few letters. Keep them coming! I want to hear from you.

Anything that you have going on in the community that you would like to have celebrated get a pic of it and send it into news@devilslakejournal.com with some information on it so we can feature it in the “Community Shout Out” piece. If you are around town and you something that you think makes a neat picture for our candid camera section take a picture of it. If you are at a local meeting and you have an opinion you are passionate about, write us a letter so we can feature it on our opinion page.

Teachers, does your students have a story that they are working on that you think should be shared with the community? Send them in so we can feature them. Did your students make honor roll? Let us know so we can honor them in the paper.

Community members, do you have something happening in the area you want to get the word out on, send it to us so we can feature it in our “What’s Happening” section.

Now I would like to let the readers know that over the next several months the paper will be going through a design change as the paper upgrades their designing software and we restructure the content pages. While we do this we value your feedback. I know it will help me be able to make this paper a valuable asset to the community (as best I can).

Often, I will share columns with you, but I can guarantee you they will not be political, as I do not personally believe that as editor I am to share a personal opinion on politics or local happenings. I am supposed to just give the facts. Ethical journalism should reflect that- just give the facts and be unbiased. That is my goal for you.

I look forward to working with all of you in the community. Feel free to reach out to me with anytime!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127. Follow him on Twitter, @KWBOYER_DLJ.