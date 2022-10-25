5 family-friendly Halloween activities in Devils Lake, from costume parties to haunted trails

Makenzie Huber

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

Spooky season is upon us, and Devils Lake has a handful of opportunities to partake in the festivities.

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun or an adult party, there are a range of celebrations happening soon.

Trick or Treat Downtown Devils Lake

When: 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Where: participating downtown businesses

Look for the “Trick of Treat Here” signs to participate. Participating businesses include Boots & Heels, Creative Impressions, Garden Gate, Goodyear, Lake Chevy, Lake Region Heritage Center, LaMotte's Paint and Glass, Old Main Street Cafe, Ramsey Photo, Ritter-Huesgens Jewelers, Slumberland Furniture, St. Joseph's Closet, Swenseth Law Office, Quilt Essentia and White Knights CrossFit.

Halloween Party at Proz

When: 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Proz End of the Line Sports Bar and Grille

Celebrate Halloween with a costume party at Proz. B52 Entertainment will play music from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. There will be prizes for best couple, group, male and female costumes.

The Haunted Trail

When: 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 31

Where: Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Take a tour on The Haunted Trail located in the southwest corner of the Spirit Lake parking lot. Admission is $10.

Halloween Party at Spirit Lake

When: 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Join the fun at this 21 and older Halloween Party. Cash prizes are up for grabs for best costume competitions, and a live band will start performing at 9 p.m.

Halloween Havoc Poker Tournament

When: Noon on Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Cobblestone Inn

Take your chances at the Halloween Havoc Poker Tournament. There will be a $200 buy-in and a $20 dealer appreciation, 50,000 starting stack and 30 minute blinds. Blinds start at 100/100 and proceeds go to Devils Lake American Legion.

There will also be a costume contest with free entry into the 701 event for the winner.