Urban fishing pond to be created at Ruger Park

Makenzie Huber

Special to the Devils Lake Journal

Devils Lake will see construction soon at Ruger Park, expanding an existing pond to create an urban fishing pond catering to both younger and elderly anglers.

The Devils Lake Park Board has been working on the project for about a year, since a group brought the idea to the organization. Construction bids on the project are due Oct. 18, where the group will open and review bids, said Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Terry Wallace.

The pond, located on the southeast corner of the park and about 100 feet in diameter, will be expanded to 10-12 feet deep to better accommodate fish and their habitat, Wallace said. The pond will be stocked each year by North Dakota Game and Fish for the public to do some catch and release.

“This is something for people who can’t get out on the lake on a boat,” Wallace said. “It gives people another opportunity for leisurely activities.”

A pier will be constructed on the pond as well, Wallace said, allowing for “easy access” for elderly people and those who use wheelchairs. A parking lot and paved sidewalk will also be installed.

Construction could start as early as late fall, depending on the bids.

Wallace also envisions future demonstrations and presentations held at the pond.